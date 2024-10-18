Architecture of Cities: The Melding Dreams of Film

The Queen of the Night bloomed. It was akin to the queen bee mating naked amid a sanctuary of hives: So many dreams remain, if you wish:
Godzilla comes to mind often: The dinosaur scoured the Tokyo metropolis: Horrified, the child’s eyes remained riveted to the screen: Laughter might seem insolent, but the story is true: Celluloid moments is where we see our lives and our minds: Apocalyptical narratives dance just within my mind: Humanity survived: Tokyo remains: Memories are overlaid like The Blob with Steve McQueen in mind.
Kurt Vonnegut’s Slaughter House Five scared the hell out of me: Dresden was: My father was a prisoner too: Billy Pilgrim had nightmares too: Films rekindle: Films address the future and past: Films are not real but true. The big screen marries our dreams to our nightmares:
My minds travel the globe: I don’t know what I am looking for until I arrive: Godzilla brought me to Tokyo: Kurt Vonnegut brought me to Dresden: Jan Komasa storied the Warsaw uprising: Hundreds and thousands died in my horrors: The built environment’s history was razed to nothingness: History and time allow the stories to continue:
There is nothing to be callous about: Cinema is mythical and true: It tells the truths about lives lived, environments built and terminated: Films tell us myths about lives and cities that once breathed as one: No longer are films myth: They are as poets suggest, our truths.
I dreamed about making films with a cast of one hundred and one thousand: I am still trying: I merely understand one lens and one camera: I make one frame a day or more: Two hours of celluloid leaves me breathless: My camera still frames a single moment: My world is not the big screen: The big screen is where I dream: The single lens is where I live.
I have loved the danger of our imaginations since I was “so small”. The connections I have discovered between movies and the built environment make me feel: I see how my dreams might live on screen: I see how on the big screen I am the adventurer that knows no boundaries: I see how my life is laid bare in the history I imagine: The movies I imagined:
2001 Space Odyssey triggered dreams I had not yet experienced: The universe and its appending galaxies are there to be explored: We as in “I” will discover lives not known: I am reminded of cities not yet explored: Lawrence of Arabia never defined cities and built environments: The movie is there as if part of galaxies: To be traveled and explored: New minds new lands: I am for a few seconds Peter O’Toole: Wim Wenders’ Paris,Texas expands the known universe before our eyes: I am Harry Dean…: Days of Heaven and Red Desert offer more glimpses into other galaxies: Fellini is always a member of the myths: He invites us to take a walk through post war Rome: The Nights of Cabiria entangles my mind with past memories of Warsaw, Dresden and Tokyo: Like them Fellini’s Rome was to be rebuilt:
I celebrate the universes that have vanished in real life but remain in myth: What was there, what will be. I mourn the loss of the world before my arrival:
Film is where something more can be: I am at night, a passenger in others dreams: I draw lines from the deserts to cities, ponds to oceans: I see New York and Paris as I would the farmland to the mountains: If given a chance for a few seconds I may be the Fountainhead’s Howard Roark, Blade Runner’s Rick Deckard: I may drop into Metropolis or Spartacus: Day of the Locusts or Wizard of Oz:
Where my camera travels film has lived before:
I find myths and dreams on the biggest of screens home to my imaginations: I might find the happiest of times with the animated Closed Mondays” or “Steamboat Willie”:
If I were to start from the beginning I may imagine that I am tentatively beginning my visual quest with Victor Moore and Beulah Bondi: They saw the wonder of the big and small in Make Way for Tomorrow: Where the gang from the Wizard of Oz came to Emerald City with eyes wide open, Victor and Beulah came to New York with a little bit of the end in a new beginning: