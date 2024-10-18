Architecture of Cities: The Melding Dreams of Film

The Queen of the Night bloomed. It was akin to the queen bee mating naked amid a sanctuary of hives: So many dreams remain, if you wish:

Godzilla comes to mind often: The dinosaur scoured the Tokyo metropolis: Horrified, the child’s eyes remained riveted to the screen: Laughter might seem insolent, but the story is true: Celluloid moments is where we see our lives and our minds: Apocalyptical narratives dance just within my mind: Humanity survived: Tokyo remains: Memories are overlaid like The Blob with Steve McQueen in mind.

Kurt Vonnegut’s Slaughter House Five scared the hell out of me: Dresden was: My father was a prisoner too: Billy Pilgrim had nightmares too: Films rekindle: Films address the future and past: Films are not real but true. The big screen marries our dreams to our nightmares:

My minds travel the globe: I don’t know what I am looking for until I arrive: Godzilla brought me to Tokyo: Kurt Vonnegut brought me to Dresden: Jan Komasa storied the Warsaw uprising: Hundreds and thousands died in my horrors: The built environment’s history was razed to nothingness: History and time allow the stories to continue:

There is nothing to be callous about: Cinema is mythical and true: It tells the truths about lives lived, environments built and terminated: Films tell us myths about lives and cities that once breathed as one: No longer are films myth: They are as poets suggest, our truths.