Architecture of Cities: New and Old Voices

The other day I heard one of my cats cry out: I turned every which way to see both my boys:

They were gone: They had been missing in action for two and more years ago:

I often heard their voices as they scampered along: The wooden floors occasionally sounded like black and white ivories in the keys of life: The two boys always scampered: Their voices intermingled with mine: They are mine:

Inspiring as it is concerning: Sanity is overrated: Insanity is home to a bit more volume of clarity:

I merely had a few more things to say to them: They didn’t go into an afterlife: They merely live on in new light: My moments remind me of Max and Dash: Voices matter.

A photographer’s life is; can be a force of nature: Nothing replaces nature’s power in a career:

My eyes share the veritable truths in my genre. My cameras live in a bit of existentialism:

Dreams about reality mostly: