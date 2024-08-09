Architecture of Cities: More Secrets

A celluloid capture is a result of logging many hours: Consider the information your eyes gather in route: Two souls become: The iridescent deep blue whale gathers Krill-The pigmy marmoset evades the raptor:

Gusts of wind are heard: waves play off western cliffs: A universe floats above: The shadow of my marmoset dances: The stealth blue whale submarines ahead:

I begin to direct my camera east: My eyes are clipped open like Clockwork Orange’s Alex: Do I hear Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony or are my eyes attuned to something lilting softer:Joni’s Both Sides Now: Both are heard as if seen.

I know Los Angeles better than most: I know New York better than most: Most metropolises compel me to believe I am not in search, rather along for the ride:

Eyes ahead, we look south we gaze north: I am in the company of one: I could be in the company of millions:

My mother’s history is not mine: I look around the past: I imagine living in the present: I seek a future to become: My car pulls the roads forth: Dreams are realized: A mere seconds along the blvd: I am cushioned among two living histories: My mothers’ past is gone: Her share as we pause to go forward: We melodically are passengering to a place I may be looking for.