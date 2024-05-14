Could the UN Actually Lead a Charge to Tax the World’s Rich?

Our world does not lack for international agreements. The United Nations, the official depository for global pacts, currently has over 560 on file.

Some of these agreements have already made an appreciable — and positive — difference. Others may turn out to have some meaningful potential. This past November, for instance, saw the adoption of a “Convention on the Contract for International Carriage of Goods by Rail,” a climate-friendly move that promises to help cargo move cheaper and quicker.

On still other fronts, unfortunately, the world’s nations have made precious little progress. The front with the least progress of all? That may well be taxes. We have no international pact in place that promotes fair and effective taxation. We have instead a global incoherence that royally benefits the rich — and the lawyers, accountants, and lobbyists so eager to do their bidding.

Some political jurisdictions have benefited royally as well. These jurisdictions — our top global “tax havens” — have become places where the world’s most fortunate can park their fortunes and escape the tax rates of the nations they call home.

How have the nations the rich call home responded? They’ve typically been doing whatever they can to keep their rich at home and happy at tax time. They’ve lowered tax rates and littered their tax codes with loopholes that have significantly slashed how much in taxes their richest need pay.

For our Earth’s wealthiest, all this has ended up working out quite wonderfully. Worldwide, grand fortunes have never been grander.

Meanwhile, lower down on the income ladder, average people have been taking it on the chin. Their governments insist they simply don’t have the budget capacity to do what average people know needs to be done. So schools go underfunded, decent housing and health care grow grotesquely more expensive, and our climate becomes ever more menacing.