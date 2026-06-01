Trump-style Loyalty Tests Fracture Montana’s Republicans

Montanans are widely known for our individualism — and we hold fast to the tenet that everyone has the right to their own opinion and political affiliation, or no political affiliation at all. Likewise, we expect our lawmakers to respect differences of opinion in public policy and seek the best outcome for all Montanans.

That long-standing approach to governance and each other is now being challenged by the Republican party’s leaders who espouse Donald Trump-style loyalty over skill, ability, and experience. By mimicking the historically unpopular president — now polling in the 30s — the Montana GOP is trying to “purge” candidates who won’t follow leadership’s dictates, regardless of the cost to society.

One need only look how that’s working on the national level to understand it’s a deeply flawed approach to governance. This is especially true in a nation of 340 million individuals in which about 30% are Republicans, 30% are Democrats, and 40% are political independents.

Let’s see, what’s the best way to pick people to run massive federal agencies according to the Pyrite President? First and foremost, appearance. If they’re women, are they buxom, have big lips, big hair, and do they look good in a tight red sheath dress and heels? If they’re men, do they project toxic masculinity and an aggressive bulldog personality? Do they look manly in the mandatory uniform of dark suit and red tie — and are they mindlessly willing to wear the too big shoes the president gifts them?

Secondly – did they come from a Fox News panel in which they sang the praises of the president, never disagreed or were critical of a single blunder by the administration — and are they willing to lie straight-faced to maintain that posture?

Third – are they willing to keep singing those praises despite the reality that the nation is suffering from the failing policies of the administration? A great example: The latest “cabinet meeting” in which they fawned ceaselessly over the great orange one, who is known to catch a few ‘Zs’ while they drone on — at least until it’s time to talk about the vanity projects — the ballroom, triumphal arch and the new “swimming pool blue” redo of the the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

And finally, are they willing to insult those who disagree with them and call them childish names while parading around in a silly red hat no matter how inappropriate the occasion?

Not to say every tenet of that “loyalty” test is being applied by Montana GOP chairman Art Wittich – but plenty is. For instance, as reported by Daily Montanan’s Keila Szpaller, those legislators who worked with Democrats last session are now referred to as “the Nasty Nine” — and are being targeted in the primaries for not marching in lockstep.

The purge threatens to remove key legislators like Llew Jones, whose experience on the state’s budget is unmatched and is an asset not to be tossed aside lightly because he might disagree with “leadership’s” partisan agenda.

Much like the president, Montana’s GOP seems willing to ignore that the populace is not happy with running government like a blue-vs.-red football game. If they needed any proof, they might want to look to the campaign of Seth Bodnar, who is running for Senate as an independent and has raised far more money than any R or D.

The handwriting is on the wall. Partisan loyalty tests produce failed policies. But none so blind as those that will not see — and none so deaf as those who will not listen to anyone who might disagree with them.