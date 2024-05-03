Architecture of Cities: To Be Fearless

Then there was the Go-Cart racetrack: an urban desolate neighborhood where one could pretend to be somebody going fast to nowhere: The track was designed like a faux LeMans track: It was a nine year old’s dream into adulthood: Maybe Carlos Castaneda or Oscar Niemeyer began as well to dream at nine:

I had not thought of becoming a photographer then: I realized then that to win races I needed to look ahead: beyond the turns to navigate and comprehend what my eyes might see: Funny thing about the photographer’s skills to see the picture or the world beyond the moment and into the past and as one might suggest back to the future:

One may race the Oval track at The Brickyard in Indianapolis The cars are fast, and the skills apparent: Does one need to race in a circle like a hamster to change the way you see: does a camera see anything separate from the light before the twilight presents the end of the race: is there an elevation of vision that one might see evidence of fresh perspectives.

Debates are sometimes about converging and diverging ideas: The most beautiful Formula One Race track is possibly Belgian Grand Prix – F1 Race – Circuit de Spa-FrancorchampsFormula 1https://www.formula1.com › information resembles possibly a collection of secrets no matter how practiced you are at every turn: “Wow”! A mouthful of great visuals comes to mind: Racing at great speeds: putting your life on the line to win: what a photographer needs to do to see what is beyond the next corner: to see where the light takes the camera: to live at at fast speeds not to get somewhere: but to live an experience before time runs out:

The game is only to live in your mind absorbing what is possible: but warp speed is what is necessary to get to those places so you can make the necessary determinations for what the eye may see.

A photographer spends a lifetime with a bob and weave move: He is at once Joe Frazier and Mike Tyson: protecting and attacking at all cost: Fearless comes to mind: feeling the danger and feeling the joy of being in the moments while chasing what you have not yet seen.