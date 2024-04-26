Architecture of Cities: Truman Capote

For decades I have seen myself standing naked alongside Audrey and Holly: They both stood wearily remembering their dreams: The reflections show both women in Givenchy: But who wears it best: Holly/Audrey: tilted sunglasses: a nip at a pastry: a sip of coffee: the mere blackness Tiffany’s window holds framed for posturing: eyes momentarily laser in on the unattainable: dreams dance like water nymphs swimming within our life’s expectations. Thirty seconds of film doesn’t make a lifetime: Photographers are built to dream: to dream and to capture.

The Moon River that accompanies our eyes is not merely a soothing facilitator: It is about a passion for something that will unpredictably play in your life ahead.

When I photographed Kirk Douglas, I wished that he would have declared “I am Spartacus”. He will always be that power to the tenth for me: When I first saw Michael Caine’s Peachy in Kiplings’s The Man Who Would be King, I knew that a dream needed to be had not in life; but in the photographs I would need to make: Where would all of us be without Quixote: But then where would some of us be with out having seen the chords of Miles Davis rhapsodize are place and dreams: My end game is not to merely make photographs: the streets hold more mysteries than answers: my captures are merely present to illustrate the mysteries: People, places and of course architecture.

To this day I am amazed that a mere paragraph of Capote, a mere thirty seconds of Breakfast at Tiffany’s reminds me that I feel alive in a city that can feel like a continent of jungles:and I am a mere Slow loris living the life as if Jimmy Page was my personal minstrel through my cities.