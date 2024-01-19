What’s Driving Our Epidemic of Distrust?

We Americans don’t trust as much as we once did. So point out all the pollsters who’ve been tracking trust in the United States since the middle of the 20th century.

Back in the late 1950s, notes the Pew Research Center, “about three-quarters of Americans trusted the federal government to do the right thing almost always or most of the time.” The 1960s and 1970s, amid the Vietnam war and then Watergate, would see that level of trust trend steadily downward, only to recover a bit with Richard Nixon’s exit.

But that trust comeback would prove modest at best, never nearing the levels of the late 1950s. The last two decades have now seen those modest trust levels totally evaporate. And the distrust Americans feel, Gallup polling adds, extends to almost every major institution of modern American life.

In 2022, Gallup reported this past July, only 15 percent of Americans professed a “great deal” of trust in the nation’s key institutions — and just 11 percent extended those institutions a “fair amount” of trust.

What’s driving America’s stunning descent into distrust over the past four decades? Taking a closer look at the institutions Americans distrust the most can provide some clues. Our second most-distrusted national institution turns out to be “Big Business.” Only 14 percent of the American people trust Corporate America a “great deal.”

Do Americans have cause to distrust Big Business? Sure do. No other institution in American life over recent decades has benefited so royally from America’s growing inequality, with CEO pay stats coming to best symbolize those royal benefits. CEO compensation levels, the Economic Policy Institute has detailed, have “skyrocketed” some 1,460 percent since 1978.

Back in that year, CEOs at major American corporations realized some 30 times more compensation than the nation’s private-sector workers. By 2022, that gap was running nearly 400 times.