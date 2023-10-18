On Gaza, Israel’s Genocidal War, and the Necessity of Solidarity with Palestine

by

In this video, Eric discusses the situation in Gaza as Israel prepares to invade. He explores the multi-decade slow genocide against Palestinians, including the Israeli attempts to eradicate Palestinian history, culture, and collective memory. Eric explains the mainstream propaganda, and how it attempts to decontextualize the conflict in order to present the Israelis as victims. Finally, Eric implores all people of good will, and in particular anti-Zionist Jews, to do what they can to stop this unfolding crime against humanity.