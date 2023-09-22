The Architecture of Cities: New York V 

I am a sand-sifter. I could never merely say, “shoot”. For God’s sake I am the “Star Child” I have seen the entirety of the known galaxies. How could I merely make a snap. A sand-sifter is looking for a discovery: But not a soul knows what that is until…

I stood breathless: Not because of this moment alone: But my mind’s eyes had vaulted from New York to Miami. I was no longer merely making one photograph in front of the Summit: But my mind was dreaming of a second image: standing aside James Bond on the diving board stood framed over Morris Lapidus’s Hotel Fountainbleu’s cool pool blue. I was looking beyond just Morris Lapidus, but the architect’s body of architecture: My body had not budged: Was I alone in the streets of New York City, or was I breathing the warm Atlantic in a scene from Goldfinger. My eyes felt dilated as if on steroids. The mind’s eyes work that way with my heart.

Many years ago I brought my portfolio to the Hearst Corporation: It was something photographer’s religiously did in a long ago millennium.

I cannot remember anything about the people I met or was supposed to meet. I just remember that the patterns of design from interior ceiling to the lobby were of an elegance I had not met before.

Many years after that afternoon, I had the opportunity to shoot the portrait of the new Hearst Tower architect Sir Norman Foster. For some reason I think he remembers me fondly. I remember two dueling knights. In my perspective, it is such a brilliant marriage for the photographer: to have the knowledge of the architect and his words about his designs as you enter an organic library of information directing your eyes to what may become!

My camera is in love, I dance. My moves are a bit frightening to see.

I have been photographing the relationship between architecture’s old and new for decades.