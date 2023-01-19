How the Getty and Walton Families Use Trusts to Dodge Taxes

We are now living through the “golden age of tax avoidance,” thanks to both the increasing concentration of wealth and the expansion of the “wealth defense industry,” a class that focuses on aggressive tax avoidance and dynastic wealth succession. The Inequality.org team estimates more than $30 trillion globally is sequestered by the wealthiest people on the planet, money that societies could be taxing and investing to broaden opportunity for everyone else.

The United States has become a premier tax haven thanks in part to the manipulation of U.S. trust law. Trusts are a lynch-pin in the wealth hiding apparatus. They are an antiquated ownership system that professional enablers have morphed and manipulated to serve the needs of their wealthy clients.

One important analytical point not included in The New Yorker piece is that the wealth defense industry has captured a number of U.S. states and lobbied for changes in trust law. These wealth advisors proclaim they are helping their clients obey the law. But they are actively writing new legislation and lobbying to have them installed.

A powerful case in point: Last week investigative journalists in Florida uncoveredhow the Walton family, descendants of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton, hired tax lawyers and lobbyists to change Florida state family trust law to allow their trusts to exist for a thousand years and have less disclosure obligations. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), after receiving contributions from Walton-backed intermediaries, dutifully signed the trust changes into law over the summer of 2022.

Similarly, the state governments of Nevada and South Dakota — now a global destination for billionaire dynasty trusts — are working together to become the “Delaware of the West,” attracting corporation formation and not levying corporate or income taxation. Nevada also extended its state rule against perpetuities so trusts can exist for 375 years and without the obligation to report beneficiaries. The state is working to keep information sealed about trusts, passing a law in 2009 to exempt trust company documents from public disclosure. They are possibly the only state that does not cooperate with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in sharing data, a vestige from the state’s secrecy around the gambling industry. California, meanwhile, is the opposite, with progressive income and corporate taxation and no exotic manipulations of trust law.