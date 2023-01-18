Holland Lake and the Consent of the Governed

Categorical exclusions were allowed for simple maintenance projects land management agencies routinely do that are not expected to have any impact on the environment. That would include such activities as painting outhouses, putting new roofs on buildings, painting lines on the parking lots, etc. The exclusion was never intended to be applied to major actions such as the significant expansion of private facilities on public lands operating under the conditions of a Special Use Permit as in the case of the Holland Lake Lodge.

In fact, the Forest Service has come under significant scrutiny and potential legal liability since the Special Use Permit is required by law to be immediately canceled upon the sale or transfer of the properties for which it was issued. Despite some rather convoluted attempts to muddle the issue, the simple reality is that Holland Lake Lodge has been purchased, management has changed hands, and the Forest Service decided to ignore the law to facilitate the transfer and expansion without dealing with environmental analysis and pesky public oversight.