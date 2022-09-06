Our Super Rich Are Fretting About Their Great-Great-Grandkids

The people who may know America’s super rich as well as anyone — their tax attorneys and financial advisors — are noticing a new angst within their client ranks. Our most fortunate are fretting about their family tree’s financial future.

“More than ever,” says Vince Annable, the CEO of VFO Advisory wealth management, “we’re seeing a growing number of ultra-wealthy families thinking further down their generational line.”

“In working with very wealthy families,” adds Cliff Oberlin, the chief exec at Oberlin Wealth Partners, “the topic of expanding their fortunes to benefit their great-great-grandchildren regularly comes up.”

And how can today’s wealthy best go about guaranteeing fortunes to their future family generations? Deep pockets, points out Private Wealth magazine’s Russ Alan Prince, have two “complementary” paths to dynastic wealth. They need to both ratchet up the return on their investments and “mitigate” the taxes they pay on those returns.

Over recent years, our richest haven’t had too much difficulty on either score. Wall Street has regularly come up with new investment vehicles that promise and deliver healthy returns, most typically by squeezing workers and fleecing consumers, a two-step that outfits like the private equity industry have so lucratively perfected.

Taxes on grand incomes and fortunes, meanwhile, have shrunk to levels not seen since the go-go years right before the Great Depression, thanks to a combination of historically low tax rates and tax code loopholes that bring the taxes the wealthy actually pay down to shockingly low levels. Between 2010 and 2018, a Biden administration analysis last year concluded, America’s 400 wealthiest families paid on average a mere 8.2 percent annual tax on their income from earnings and investments.

But happy tax times — for the rich — don’t come carved in stone. Tax laws can and do change. Public anger can increase the tax-auditing pressure on grand private fortunes. Political landscapes can become minefields where the wealthiest among us have to watch their every step.

All these horrors will fill the futures of our most financially fortunate, the reclusive billionaire Barre Seid has apparently come to believe, unless today’s deepest pockets take aggressive political steps to future-proof their fortunes. Seid has moved to do just that.