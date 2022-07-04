Tax the Rich, House the Homeless

Almost 80 years ago, in 1943, Los Angeles introduced the rest of the United States to the phenomenon of smog. At one point that year, the haze had visibility down a frightening three city blocks.

In L.A. these days, “fine inhalable particulate matter” doesn’t pose much of a problem in the city’s plushest environs. But the neighborhoods L.A.’s low-income families call home still suffer from rates of air pollution that dwarf the levels in more comfortable quarters.

What’s going to fix this distinctly unequal state of atmospheric affairs? How about a step toward a more equal state of economic affairs — and L.A. voters might just be about to take that step. On the citywide ballot this November: a landmark new tax on the rich that will kick in every time a local mansion changes hands.

All the proceeds from this new tax on the turnover of properties worth over $5 million will go to creating safe and secure housing opportunities for L.A. families of limited financial means.

No one knows exactly how much the proposed new city ordinance will raise, if passed, but the take from the new tax figures to be substantial. The grassroots coalition behind the initiative, Unite to House LA, is estimating that had its proposed tax measure been in effect over one recent 12-month period, the city would have cleared some $800 million in new revenue.

All that revenue, with the “House LA” initiative in place, would come from adding a new 4 percent city tax on the sale or transfer of properties valued between $5 million and $10 million and a new 5.5 percent levy on the transfer of properties that go for over $10 million. The current city tax on these luxury transfers: just 0.45 percent.

Over the last two years, data from the real estate site Redfin show, more than 1,000 single-family homes in greater Los Angeles sold for over $5 million, some for extravagantly over that marker.

Some trace the L.A. area’s super-boom in luxury housing back to 2017 when a new home in Beverly Hills went on the market for a then-spectacular $100 million. That manse came with a champaign vault prefilled with 170 bottles and a full-time house manager with a salary prepaid for two years. Two years later, the developer Nile Niami asked an astonishing $500 million for a 100,000-square-foot Bel-Air hilltop estate complete with its own nightclub and IMAX theater.

Overall, reports the real estate brokerage Compass Inc., Los Angeles last year saw more luxury properties selling for over $10 million than any other locale in the United States. Topping the 2021 wretched-excess list: the $133 million the crypto king Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, paid for a “minimalist” mansion built in 2009.