How a Supreme Court Ruling Impacts the Tohono O’odham Nation

The impacts of Egbert v. Boule reverberate way past Blaine—across a border zone that has a jurisdiction of 100 miles from all international boundaries (including coasts), an area where 200 million people live, nearly two-thirds of the U.S. population. In these areas the Border Patrol can operate with extra-constitutional powers, selectively suspending rights. Using this power, the agency has created a pseudo state of exception. The Tohono O’odham Nation is perhaps one of the southern borderlands’ sharpest examples of this—many of the nation’s residents refer to Border Patrol presence as an “occupation,” and you can’t leave the reservation without going through a Homeland Security checkpoint. The nation is located in southern Arizona and shares about 70 miles of the international boundary with Sonora, Mexico, which is also O’odham ancestral land where many tribal members live.

When I asked elder David Garcia, a former representative of the nation’s legislative council, about the ruling, he told me that this sort of lack of accountability for Border Patrol agents, combined with violations of civil and constitutional rights, have been happening on the nation since “way before” the ruling.

Garcia knows well; he spent more than a year documenting abuses for the American Civil Liberties Union in 2014 and 2015. He told me about the case of an elderly O’odham man who lived close to the border in a house that didn’t have electricity. In the night, a Border Patrol commando unit stormed into his house and accused him of smuggling. The agents didn’t have to bang down a door to get into the house, because there was none, only a blanket hanging from the front entrance. After the unit determined that he was not a smuggler and left, the man reported the incident to the Tohono O’odham Police Department. But, Garcia said, nothing happened. This is just one example of years and years of the Tohono O’odham making such complaints, Garcia told me, and nobody responding.

Indeed, a decade ago I witnessed an agent question Garcia aggressively and disrespectfully with my own eyes when the Tohono O’odham elder graciously took me down to the border at Papago Farms for a story I was working on. When Garcia reported the incident to the Border Patrol in Casa Grande, an officer answered and listened, but nothing happened. People are always reporting complaints, Garcia told me, and nothing happens. Nothing ever happens.

And there are a wide variety of complaints. The traffic stops, for example, included people forced out of their cars, maced, and beaten with a billy club, like an O’odham man named Arturo Garcia, whom I interviewed for my book Border Patrol Nation. Over the years, I have heard many similar stories, ranging from Border Patrol blocking a funeral procession and then showing up at the cemetery for the burial, to pulling over a man who said he was simply driving north from the international divide. Six agents surrounded him with automatic, high-caliber weapons. In a case that I reported for In These Times, Joaquin Estevan was accused of having a fraudulent identification when crossing from Mexico into the United States, where he lived, and was arrested, detained, and then deported back to Mexico. This has been going on for years, as elder Ruth Ortega, who didn’t have a birth certificate because she was born at home, testified in 2001: “Even though I am a great-grandmother, the Border Patrol still chases me.” According to Garcia, the Border Patrol has had a number of town hall meetings with community members over the last decade or so where they “would just listen to the complaints and then do nothing.”

“Anthony” from the nation’s Gu-Vo district boiled it down to this: “I feel like I have no civil rights,” he told Tucson’s KVOA, a television station.

The Constitution-Mangled Zone