Two Nations Joined at the Hip by English … and Inequity

If progressives in the United States could somehow cut our current gap between CEO and worker pay by a hefty three-quarters, would the USA rate as a relatively equal nation?

No. Not even close. Indeed, if Corporate America’s pay gap suddenly plunged by three-quarters, workplaces in the USA would be no more “equal” than workplaces in the UK, one of the industrial world’s most unequal nations.

And just how unequal have workplaces in the UK become? In 2021, says a just-released new report from financial analysts at Deloitte, CEOs at Britain’s top corporations averaged £3.6 million, the equivalent of over $4.5 million. These execs took home 81 times the pay of their most typical workers. In effect, UK chiefs now make almost seven times more in a month than their workers make in a year.

Top execs in the United States, by contrast, realize almost seven times more than their worker annual pay in just a week, according to the Economic Policy Institute’s latest corporate pay figures. Back in 1965, top execs in the USA averaged 21 times their annual worker pay. The current multiple: 351 times.

UK CEO pay figures show a similar upward trend line, only less pronounced. Forty years ago, top British CEOs were pocketing only 18 times their annual worker pay.

Both the USA and the UK, in other words, have become significantly more unequal over the last half-century — and by every economic measure, not just CEO pay.

What engendered this outcome? Simply put: Political decisions have driven the UK and the USA down the road to ever-greater economic inequity, and, to a remarkable extent, as Stewart Lansley shows in his just-published The Richer, the Poorer: How Britain Enriched the Few and Failed the Poor, the USA and the UK have marched down this road in an eerie political sync.

In both the UK and the USA, transformational right-wing political leaders came to power at nearly the same exact time, with Margaret Thatcher elected in 1979 and Ronald Reagan in 1980.

In both countries, the first nationally elected alternatives to the economic order these right-wingers ushered in, Bill Clinton and Tony Blair, took office in the 1990s. Both spoke the same political language. Both accepted grand concentrations of income and wealth as the way of the world. Both maintained that we need not worry about how our economic pie gets divided so long as the poor get a decent-sized piece.

“I don’t care if there are people who earn a lot of money. They’re not my concern,” Blair would note famously. “I do care about people who are without opportunity, disadvantaged and poor. We’ve got to lift those people but we don’t necessarily do that by hammering the people who are successful.”

“We are not a people who object to others being successful,” Bill Clinton wholeheartedly agreed. “We do not resent people amassing their own wealth fairly won in a free enterprise system.”

The history of our still-young twenty-first century has reaffirmed the economic and moral bankruptcy of this nonchalance toward grand fortune. The concentration of income and wealth does make a difference. No society can wink at that concentration and “fix” poverty at the same time. Grand concentrations of wealth poison everything.