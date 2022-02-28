by

Putin and Agamemnon

Putin reminds me a bit of Agamemnon

in the play of Aeschylus:

Agamemnon returns victorious

to his home city Argos

from the despoliation of Troy,

bearing with him in his boat

the daughter of the king & queen

of Troy, the prophetess Cassandra

to serve as his concubine.

Agamemnon is puffed up with himself

just like Vladimir Putin.

I open at random the Loeb edition of

Aeschylus’s “Agamemnon”

to where Clytemnestra (his wife who

harbors a long-standing secret hatred

of her husband)

is explaining to a Chorus of Argive Elders

the news of the Greek victory— (see around line 325)

which has been flashed by bonfires city to island to city

from Troy all the way to Argos: