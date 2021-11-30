What’s That Surtax Doing in the Build Back Better Bill?

Sales tax. Property tax. Income tax. We all know what these three familiar taxes tax. But what does a “surtax” do? What difference, in particular, is the Build Back Better “surtax” that just passed the House of Representatives going to make?

Maybe a big difference. In fact, if the Senate follows the House lead, the new Build Back Better surtax might just turn out to be a giant first tax step toward the more equal America that we all so desperately need.

A “surtax” — at its most basic —simply amounts to a tax added onto an existing tax. The Build Back Better surtax builds upon existing income tax rates. Couples filing jointly, under our current system, will face a 37 percent tax on income over $647,850 in 2022. The Build Back Better doesn’t change that rate. But Build Back Better does add a surcharge that will impact households making over $10 million.

These exceedingly affluent households would face a 5 percentage-point additional tax — the surtax — on income over $10 million and another 3 percentage-point tax on income over $25 million. The first dollar of income over that $25 million, in other words, would face a 45 percent tax if the Senate gives Build Back Better a green light.

But the difference the Build Back Better surtax would make goes beyond these percentages. The surtax also reduces the highly preferential treatment that our U.S. tax code has been giving to the categories of income that go overwhelmingly to our most affluent.

Under current law, our wealthy only face the 37 percent top federal income tax rate on the income they make from the work they do. Their income from investments and the capital gains they realize from buying and selling stocks and other assets face only a 20 percent tax, plus an additional 3.8 percent “net investment income tax” for Medicare. Build Back Better will apply the 5 and 3 percent surtaxes to both income from work and income from capital.

Even better, Build Back Better applies the surtax to income over $10 million before deductions, what the IRS calls “adjusted gross income.” Many of those oh-so-clever loopholes that the rich and their pals have inserted into the tax code over the years would be, as a result, less rewarding in a Build Back Better America.

Could America’s rich game the new Build Back Better surtax? In certain situations, note Center for Budget and Policy Priorities tax analysts Chuck Marr and Samantha Jacoby, they could. A deep pocket who stands to gain $50 million by selling off an appreciated stock could, for instance, “sell the stock evenly over six years to stay under the $10 million threshold and avoid the surtax.”

But our super-rich who take in huge amounts of annual compensation from their day job will have a much harder job playing that game. And that reality means tax advisers for the wealthy point out, that “highly compensated corporate executives” will be among those most likely to feel the biggest Build Back Better tax squeeze.