November 30, 2021
Vijay Prashad on the strange origins of the term “tankie”
by
Josh Frank
November 30, 2021
Paul Street
Two Trials: Slave Patrol Racism in Georgia and Racist Neofascism in Kenosha
Sam Pizzigati
What’s That Surtax Doing in the Build Back Better Bill?
Tom Crofton
The Crisis of Being a Man: Is It Really That Bad?
Nick Pemberton
Biden’s Imaginary Leftism Is Not Why The Media Hates Him
Binoy Kampmark
Foreseeable Risk: Omicron Makes its Viral Debut
John Kendall Hawkins
Strange New World, Same Old Blues
Christopher Orlet
It is 2023 and the GOP Cult is in Full Control of Our Government
Joseph Bak-Coleman
Thousands of Vulnerable People Harmed by Facebook and Instagram are Lost in Meta’s “Average User” Data
Mohamed Osman
Sudan is Backsliding Dangerously
Andrew Stewart
Another Look at Christopher Hitchens? Why Ben Burgis, Why?
George Wuerthner
Problems With Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act
Survival International
Uncontacted Tribe’s Land Invaded and Destroyed for Beef Production
Dan Bacher
Fishery Biologist: Delta Smelt are Likely “Virtually Extinct in the Wild”
November 29, 2021
P. Sainath
India’s Farmers Win on Many Fronts, Media Fails on All
Patrick Cockburn
Mosul, Destroyed by War, Waits to be Rebuilt While the Hunt for Hidden ISIS Treasure Goes On
Chuck Churchill
Now He Tells Us: David Brooks Suggests That the Republican Party Has Embraced Fascism
Deborah James
What’s at Stake at WTO
Nicholas Parker
In An Even Marginally Healthy Society
Ramzy Baroud
We Do Exist: Why the Palestinian Voice Should Take Center Stage
Binoy Kampmark
Off to the Solomon Islands: Australia’s Civilizers Get Busy
Fred Gardner
The Political Marriage of Todd Gitlin and Bill Kristol
Robert Spitzer
The NRA Could be Winning its Long Game Even as it Appears to be in Dire Straits
Steve Kelly
Sen. Tester’s Wilderness Act Doesn’t Go Far Enough
Weekend Edition
November 26, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Fear is a (White) Man’s Best Friend
Eve Ottenberg
Big Oil’s Big Lie About Who Caused the Climate Collapse
Winslow Wheeler
Mystery Meat Congress; Clueless Mainstream Press
Vijay Prashad
The Indian Farmers Defend the Rights of Farmers Everywhere
Dean Baker
The Media’s War Against Biden on Inflation
Frank Joyce
A Food for Thought Thanksgiving Weekend Side Dish
Christopher Brauchli
Death in Texas
Ajamu Baraka
The Delusional Commitment to the Doctrine of “Full Spectrum Dominance” is leading the U.S. and the World to Disaster
John Laforge
Congress Forces Weapons Spending the Pentagon Wanted Cancelled
Ramzy Baroud
Elitism is Not the Answer to Populism: On ‘Anti-Vaxxers’ and Mistrust in Government
Fred Gardner
Malcolm at the Audubon Ballroom
Graham Peebles
Ethiopia Conflict by US Design
Todd Miller
Not a Border Crisis: Harsha Walia on Why It’s Time for a New Political Project
Rosa Elizalde
Cuba: Five Years After Fidel
Fred Gardner
Malcolm at the Audubon Ballroom
Ron Jacobs
US History and its Ugly Truth
Binoy Kampmark
Totalitarian Cyber-Creep: Mark Zuckerberg in the Metaverse
Nick Pemberton
Goodbye Shuffle
Ben Debney - Rebekah Hayden
Murdoch and the IPA Politicise Freedom in Battlelines for Next Year’s Elections
Michael Welton
Social Theory in the Age of Catastrophes: Engaging Seyla Benhabib
Aaron Sachs
The Lesson Moby-Dick Has for a Warming World
Wendelin Hume
Spotty Data and Media Bias Delay Justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People