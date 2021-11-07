The US Owes Mexico at Least $37 Trillion in Reparations for Poverty, Violence, and Environmental Damage

November 7, 2021
by Tamara Pearson
Most people are familiar with crippling third world debt, but what about the debt dominant nations like the US owe for harm caused to countries like Mexico? I’ve calculated that the US should pay Mexico a very bare minimum of US$37 trillion. That’s almost two years’ worth of the US’s GDP, or 35 years’ worth of Mexico’s GDP (a fact which itself demonstrates the massive inequality between the two neighbors).
Following the Trump years, the new Biden administration says it is trying to establish a better relationship with Mexico, through “cooperation.” Early in October, the US and Mexico began discussing a new joint security plan. "After 13 years of the Merida Initiative, it's time for a comprehensive new approach to our security cooperation, one that will see us as equal partners in defining our shared priorities," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
The joint statement on the security dialogue was also pretentious spin; “As two nations with an enduring partnership based on sovereignty, mutual respect, and the extraordinary bond of family and friendship … we each recognize our shared responsibility and pledge to move forward as partners to find solutions that are backed by justice...”
Tamara Pearson is a long time journalist based in Latin America, and author of The Butterfly Prison. Her writings can be found at her blog.
