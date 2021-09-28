Close the Carried Interest Loophole and End Private Equity Abuse

The multi-trillion-dollar budget reconciliation bill careening its way through the House and Senate represents an enormous opportunity to invest in unmet human and environmental needs and close loopholes that have allowed the wealthy to avoid their fair share of taxes.

One of the most extreme examples of tax privilege is the so-called “carried interest” loophole. This allows wealthy private equity, real estate, and hedge fund managers to claim the fees they receive for their services as capital gains, which are taxed at a rate of just 23.8 percent, instead of the top marginal income tax rate of 37 percent.

As Charles Khan, organizing director at the Strong Economy For All Coalition, pointed out on a recent webinar, if this was any other kind of work — say, a chef charging you a “cooking fee” — it would be transparent to all that it was ordinary income and not capital gains. But wealthy Wall Street fund managers have gotten away with misclassifying their earnings, cutting their tax rate below that paid by millions of our country’s teachers, firefighters, and nurses.

This perverse tax break for the rich is particularly galling for workers whose lives have been devastated by private equity pillaging.

Alisha Hudson, who worked for Babies “R” Us in Kentucky before private equity companies drove the company into bankruptcy, also spoke on the carried interest loophole webinar, which was hosted by the Take on Wall Streetcampaign. A mother of two small children, Hudson said she had good, flexible, and rewarding employment with the giant retailer until one day, it all came crumbling down.

“Like most of my coworkers,” Hudson said, “I found out about my company closing through social media.” Private equity giants Bain Capital and KKR had bought Toys “R” Us, saddled it with debt, and slowly whittled the firm down into nothing — all while the funds’ executives raked in hundreds of millions of dollars in fees.

Hudson and 33,000 other Toys “R” Us workers lost their jobs without receiving promised severance benefits. Only after organizing through United for Respectto put pressure on the private equity firms did the workers receive some financial support.