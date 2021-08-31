Home
August 31, 2021
Kurt Vile – Run Run Run
by
Josh Frank
August 31, 2021
Patrick Cockburn
The Taliban will Escape Pariah Status by Posing as the Enemy of ISIS
Martha Rosenberg
How Animal Rights, Once a Progressive Stepchild, Became a Movement
Jean Wyllys – Julie Wark
Brazil, Amazon, World: Fake News and the Social Contract
Roger Harris
Venezuelan Diplomat Alex Saab Fights Latest US Extradition Maneuvers
Nick Licata
What Will be Done About America’s Growing Disparity in Wealth?
Ramzy Baroud
Stadio Olimpico: Can Sports Heal the World?
Paul Street
Reflections on a Double Standard: the Right Absurdly Calls Democrats Socialists, but Liberals Can’t Correctly Call the Right Fascist
Michael Yates
Save a Space for Lou Proyect, Rebel Against the Status Quo
Guillaume Long
New Report on Human Rights Violations in Bolivia in 2019 Sheds Light on the Role of the OAS
Sonali Kolhatkar
Could California End Up With a Trump-Like Governor?
Chandra Muzaffar
Humiliating Defeat in Afghanistan
Thom Hartmann
Afghanistan: The ‘Big’ Media’s Question Today is Wrong and Dangerous
Colin Todhunter
A Message to the EU: Address the Spiralling Public Health Crisis by Banning Glyphosate
George Wuerthner
The Battle to Protect State-Owned Lands
Richard C. Gross
Biden’s Folly
August 30, 2021
James Phillips
Where Are They? The Disappeared: When Remembering is a Political Act of Resistance
Melvin Goodman
Robert M. Gates: Poster Child for Bureaucratic Deceit
Binoy Kampmark
The Neocons Speak: Afghanistan as Political Real Estate
Thomas Kilkauer – Meg Young
Who Wins Germany’s Election Next Month?
John Feffer
Saving Democracy by Destroying It
Ralph Nader
A Beacon Rises from Capitol Hill
Lawrence Davidson
The Two-Faced Nature of Our Communities
Sahand Yazdanyar
It’s Time for the US to Reassess Its Relationship With Israel
Ramzy Baroud
‘Blood for Blood’: On Jenin and Israel’s Fear of an Armed Palestinian Rebellion
Sam Pizzigati
Let’s Take the Profit Out of Wars
Thomas Knapp
Byrd v. Babbitt: Beliefs and Expectations, Reasonable and Unreasonable
Bob Lord
Our “Trillion-Dollar Seven”: Can We Summon the Courage to Tax Them?
Mike Garrity
Fighting to Protect the Grizzlies of the Cabinet-Yaak Region isn’t “frivolous”
Nino Pagliccia
The International Community Must be on Alert to Defend Peru
Jeffrey St. Clair
Louis Proyect: a Fierce and Uncompromising Spirit
Derek Seidman
A Few Words on The Unrepentant Marxist, Louis Proyect
Weekend Edition
August 27, 2021
Friday - Sunday
David Masciotra
The American Fool: How Provincialism, Arrogance, and Greed Make American Foreign Policy an Exercise in Idiocy
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Hour of the Goat
Anthony DiMaggio
Afghanistan and the Propaganda of Infinite War
John Rachel
What are the Prospects For Peace: an Interview With Noam Chomsky
Paul Street
Things Have Changed
Fawzia Afzal-Khan
Afghanistan Redux: Malala Yousafzai, White Feminism and Saving Afghan Women
Vijay Prashad
How the Taliban Chased the West Out of Afghanistan
Tamara Pearson
WalmartLand: How US Stores Colonizing Mexico are Displacing Local Culture
Robert Hunziker
Drought Clobbers the World
Sam Husseini
Crucial Points in the Pandemic Origin Debate
Eve Ottenberg
Covid Strikes Back
David Rosen
Biden’s Gambit: A Finger in the Dike
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
The SEC is Allowing 5-Count Felon JPMorgan Chase to Trade Its Own Bank Stock in its Own Dark Pools
Richard C. Gross
A Fumbled Afghan Evacuation
