Billionaire Pandemic Wealth Gain Could Pay For Biden’s American Families Plan

Over the last 16 months, since the formal beginning of the pandemic lockdown, the combined wealth of 713 U.S. billionaires has surged by $1.8 trillion, a gain of almost 60 percent. The total combined wealth of U.S. billionaires increased from $2.9 trillion on March 18, 2020 to $4.7 trillion on July 9, 2021.

Billionaire wealth has steadily increased since 1990, but one-third of their wealth gains have occurred during the pandemic. U.S. billionaire wealth increased 19-fold over the last 31 years, from an inflation-adjusted $240 billion in 1990 to $4.7 trillion in 2021.

See the full analysis prepared by Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF) and the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) analyzing Forbes wealth data. A table of the Forbes data can be found here and a table of the top 15 billionaires is below.

The Institute for Policy Studies Program on Inequality (www.inequality.org) has been tracking billionaire wealth gains, in conjunction with our partners at Americans for Tax Fairness, since the April 2020 publication of Billionaire Bonanza 2020: Wealth Windfalls, Tumbling Taxes, and Pandemic Profiteers.

This provides a case study of what’s broken with our current economic and tax systems, as Democrats in Congress rework President Biden’s plan to invest in America’s families by more fairly taxing the rich and corporations.

This rise in billionaire riches alone could almost entirely pay for President Biden’s proposed family investment plan.

This includes the $1.8 trillion ten-year cost of the American Families Plan’svital investments in education, childcare, healthcare, nutrition and more for tens of millions of Americans. Billionaire pandemic wealth gains are also one-half the $3.5 trillion rumored cost of the investment package that Democrats in the U.S. Senate may put up for a vote as early as next week.