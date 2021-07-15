A Losing Game: Letting Corporate Polluters Off the Hook

It would be very naive to think that ARCO-BP didn’t hire the best attorneys it could find to argue for lower costs. And why not — if you spend a million bucks on attorneys to save hundreds of millions in cleanup costs, it works out just fine for the corporate bottom line.

But it doesn’t work out so fine for Montana’s citizens. After 40 years of supposedly “cleaning up” Butte and Anaconda, the Berkeley Pit is still the largest pool of highly toxic water on the planet, a giant mountain of black slag still welcomes people to Anaconda, the Montana Pole plant is still leaking dioxin and pentachlorophenol, and the Upper Clark Fork has some of the lowest trout numbers in decades — the opposite of what the cleanup was supposed to accomplish.