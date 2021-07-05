What Happens Economically When Wealth Amasses at the Top

Trickle-down is trickling away. The high priests of America’s trickle-down temple may still be preaching their gospel — the notion that enriching the rich will end up enriching us all — but fewer and fewer people are taking them seriously. The “facts on the ground” have simply become too compelling to ignore.

Facts like this: Between 1979 and 2019, the Economic Policy Institute reported this past December, the bottom 90 percent of American paychecks barely annually increased at all. In effect, EPI observes, wages for the bottom 90 percent have been “continuously redistributed upwards” — “frequently” to the top 1 and 0.1 percent.

The end result of that relentless upward redistribution? The United States has become the developed world’s most deeply unequal nation. In 2020 alone, the Credit Suisse Research Institute revealed last month, the U.S. cohort of “ultra high net worth individuals” — deep pockets worth at least $30 million — increased by 21,313. No other nation last year gained as many as 10,000 new ultra rich.

This torrent of wealth stuffing the pockets of America’s richest has left most Americans lagging far behind their similarly situated counterparts elsewhere in the world. Just how far behind can be difficult, at first, to comprehend. Simple averages can make the United States seem an average person’s economic paradise. If we divide, for instance, total wealth in the United States by the number of U.S. adults, the “average” American ends up sitting on a $505,420 personal fortune. Only one other nation in the world, Switzerland, has a higher average personal net worth.

But “averages” can be incredibly deceiving, especially where wealth concentrates intensely. In a 10-person society where one person holds $5 million in wealth and everyone else holds zilch, the “average” wealth of the 10 people will be $500,000.

We do, fortunately, have an arithmetic alternative. We can calculate the wealth of America’s most typical adult, that adult who holds more wealth than half our nation’s adult population and less wealth than the other half. Last year, notes the Credit Suisse Research Institute, the most typical — the median — American adult had a net worth of just $79,274, a far cry from America’s $505,420 adult “average.”

In more equal developed nations, the contrast between “average” and “most typical” personal wealth runs nowhere nearly as stark. Belgium, for instance, has an “average” adult net worth of $351,330, far below the $505,420 U.S. average. But the most “typical” Belgian holds $230,550 in net worth, nearly triple the net worth of the typical American.

Stats like these have left America’s trickle-down ideologues with all the credibility of carnival barkers. The policies these ideologues have so fervently pushed — everything from tax cuts for the rich to deregulation for the corporations they run — have not played out as advertised. These policies have not enriched everyone. They have instead concentrated America’s wealth — and left rich people-friendly politicians scrambling for distractions to keep people of modest means from focusing on that concentration.

How can we overcome those distractions? Maybe we ought to be paying much more attention to the dynamics of exactly what happens to economies when wealth concentrates. Most of us with egalitarian sensibilities don’t tend to do that. We tend to concentrate on the moral ugliness of America’s concentrated wealth, on the shameful contrast between the millions of families struggling paycheck to paycheck and the lives of wasteful luxury the richest among us live.