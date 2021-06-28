Yes, It Can Happen Here

+ Trash the right to vote and elections — we promote spurious conspiracy theories and lies claiming election fraud, stolen elections and voting irregularities; we demand recounts and audits of elections held and certified in accordance with governing laws; we sue on false claims without evidentiary support; we suppress the vote and make it harder and more inconvenient to vote; we gerrymander and do everything possible to rig the system so that only the party faithful are elected; we empower the legislature to ignore the popular vote and change the results of elections; we hold on to power at all costs; we lie, lie, lie.