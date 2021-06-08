Please Observe Two Minutes of Silence to Honor Memory of USS Liberty Sailors

by

Today is June 8, 2021, a day to observe two minutes of silence to honor the memory of the 36 US Navy sailors who were brutally killed by Israeli jet fighters and torpedo boats. On the same day, June 8, 1967, 167 sailors were wounded and strafed with napalm.

Fifty-four (54) years later these brave soldiers have yet to be recognized for their valor. Since that shameful day, every US Administration, Secretary of Defense, Pentagon Brass, and a whole passel of corrupt politicians have refused to acknowledge this heinous act because Israel and her politicians are Washington’s darlings. And for this brazenly murderous assault, billions upon billions have been showered on a nation that thrives on hatred, racism, apartheid, religious fanaticism, and war mongering.

Joe Biden and his ilk proclaim that they are fighting for the soul of America.

Joe Robinette Biden, if you have a soul, especially when you invoke the vacuous cliché “May God Bless our troops,” as you would have us believe, you could have – and should have – in your 40+ years of political pandering, acknowledged these brave service men and given them their due.

Forsaken by a government that has offered these sons, fathers, and grandfathers as sacrificial lambs on the altar of political pandering, expediency, and hypocrisy, please observe two minutes of silence.