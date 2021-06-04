Home
June 4, 2021
Edward Said and Palestine (1986)
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Inside the Attacks on Critical Race Theory
Stories from Cancer Patients in Gaza
Finding the Mother Tree
“Both Sides Are to Blame”
Business As Usual On Biden’s Border
Weekend Edition
June 04, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
No Time to Relax: Dark Clouds in Biden’s America
Henry Giroux
America’s Nazi Problem and the End of Policing
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Trumpism With a Human(oid) Face
Daniel Falcone
With Naftali Bennett, Things May Fundamentally Change, For the Worse
Louis Proyect
Thinking Like an Octopus
Vijay Prashad – Zoe Alexandra
Peace in Colombia Should Mean Land Reform and an End to Hunger
Dave Lindorff
Peace-Washing: Is a Network of Major Donors Neutralizing Activism in the Peace Movement?
Samantha Bruegger
I Know Who is Scarier Than the Big Bad Wolf, Do You?
Ramzy Baroud
The Fumbling King of Palestine: Palestinians are Defeating the Oslo Culture
Jonathan Latham – Allison Wilson
A Chinese PhD Thesis Sheds Important New Light On The Origin of the COVID-19 Coronavirus
W. T. Whitney
U.S. Imperialists Deprive Cuba of Syringes That Are Needed Now
Paul Feather
Finding Ourselves at Peehee Mu’huh: An Interview with Daranda Hinkey
Medea Benjamin - Marcy Winograd
Schumer’s Anti-China Bill Sacrifices Climate for Empire
Hy Thurman
The Patriot Party and Trump
Thomas Klikauer – Catherine Link
An Ordinary German Neo-Nazi Death Squad Man
Mark Muhich
The Geneva Summit: Biden and Putin Need to Pull Back From the Nuclear Brink
Phil Knight
Montana: Worth Fighting For, Despite the State’s Current Political Mess
Jake Johnston
How the International Community is Supporting an Illegal Power Grab in Haiti
Eve Ottenberg
Lies About January 6
Cesar Chelala
Lessons from the Pandemic
Ruhi Bhasin
How Getting a Vaccine in India Is a ‘Privilege’ Especially For Those in Rural Areas
Sonali Kolhatkar
How the Tulsa Race Massacre Was a Violent Act of Racist Economic Injustice
Anthony Fulton
Confronting The Book of Joshua
John Feffer
Democracy on the Precipice?
Binoy Kampmark
That Old Story: Spying on Friends
Larry Everest
Vicious Wave of Repression Sparks Global Movement to Free Iran’s Political Prisoners
Lindsay Koshgarian
Biden’s Unconscionable Military Budget
Ron Jacobs
It’s A Man’s World
Brian Cloughley
The Future For Belarus
Chris Orlet
Critical Race Theory is Just Another Shot in the GOP’s Culture War
J.P. Linstroth
The Genocide We’re Allowing in Amazonia
Lawrence Davidson
The Supreme Court Sacrifices Children On the Altar of States’ Rights
Evan Freund
Israel at the Crossroads
Ed Rampell
Armageddon Then: Candid Doc Brings the War in the Pacific Home
Niaz Abdullah
India’s Hindu Nationalist Government Targets Muslims With New Regulations
Thomas Knapp
Convention of States Wouldn’t Fix the US Constitution
Amy Yee
The Hidden Struggles of Asian-Americans
Mel Gurtov
War Over Taiwan? Avoiding a US-China Miscalculation
Sarah Anderson
A Plan to End Poverty in the United States
Jill Richardson
What’s the Point of Studying History, If Not to Learn From the Past?
Gary Leupp
The Connections Between Racism and Imperialism
Nicky Reid
NATO Monsters (and Super Creeps)
Stephen F. Eisenman
Packing My Library
Yves Engler
Trudeau and Haiti
David Rovics
The Death of Aziz Choudry
