The Billionaires Who Couldn’t Kick Straight

Diego Maradona, just before his untimely death late last year, rated as one of our planet’s most famous people. His exploits on the playing fields of global football — what Americans call soccer — had thrilled sports fans worldwide for nearly two decades. With deftness and dazzle, the diminutive Maradona always gave his all for team and country.

Nearing death, Maradona gave his all one last time — for a more equal future. Lawmakers in his native Argentina, Maradona urged, should adopt pending legislation for a wealth tax. Amid a pandemic storm, he declared in a social media post, “help is needed from those of us who have most.”

Maradona lived this egalitarian ethos, on and off the pitch, and that same egalitarian streak has coursed through his sport historically. But earlier this week, a dozen of global football’s richest clubs, egged on by American billionaires and bankrolled by Wall Street banking giant JPMorgan Chase, tried to kill that ethos. They failed. Spectacularly.

The conspirators revealed their plot Sunday night, announcing a plan for a new “Super League” they claimed would “save” their sport. On Tuesday, their conspiracy collapsed. Enormous public pressure collapsed it. Fans took to the streets, even blocking teams, in one case, from beginning a match. Star players denounced the plot. Sportswriters railed against it. Even heads of state fumed. French President Emmanuel Macron blasted the Super League as a threat to the “principle of solidarity and sporting merit.”

What prompted this fierce backlash? A deep revulsion at the essential endgame of the Super League cabal: the imposition of the American pro sports model over what remains of global football’s most fair-minded and public-spirited traditions.

America’s professional sports stage their annual competitions in closedleagues. The wealthy team owners in each league — think NFL and NBA — share billions in TV revenue and gouge fans at every opportunity. They have a monopoly and never have to worry about losing their privileged place within it.

Global football, almost everywhere except in the United States, operates on an open model, with multiple leagues in each nation linked into a deeply entrenched ecosystem of football clubs. At the top of each national ecosystem sits a league of powerhouse clubs, most with deep-pocket owners. But these owners can never simply relax and rake it in. In every top-tier national league, the two or three teams that finish last in league competition each year get “relegated” to the next lower tier.

The two or three teams in that lower tier that finish their seasons with the best records, meanwhile, get promoted into the top tier, and this relegation-promotion dynamic plays out between every level of global football’s open leagues. And plenty of these levels exist. The English football ecosystem alone has 20 levels and over 5,000 participating clubs.