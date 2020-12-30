Sound Grammar: the 25 Best Recordings of 2020

by

Pedernal

Susan Alcorn Quintet

(Relative Pitch)

Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Fiona Apple

(Epic)

Pursuance: the Coltranes

Lakecia Benjamin

(Bandcamp)

Quarantine Tapes

Dean & Britta

(Band Camp)

The Unraveling

Drive-By Truckers

(ATO)

Ghosts of West Virginia

Steve Earle & The Dukes

(New West)



The Lost Berlin Tapes

Ella Fitzgerald

(Verve)

America at War

Joel Harrison

(Sunnyside)

Budapest Concert

Keith Jarrett

(ECM)

Blacktop Run

Sonny Landreth

(Provogue)

Mabern Plays Mabern

Harold Mabern

(Smoke Sessions)

We’re New Again: a Reimagining

Makaya McCraven / Gil Scott-Heron

(XL)

Exquisite

Mekons

(Mekorpse)

Palo Alto

Thelonious Monk

(Impulse!)

No Tears Suite (For the Little Rock Nine)

Christopher Parker and Kelley Hurt

(Mahakala)

All Rise

Gregory Porter

(Blue Note)

That’s How Rumors Get Started

Margo Price

(Loma Vista)

Rawer Than Raw

Bobby Rush

(Deep Rush Records)

We Are Sent Here by History

Shabaka and the Ancestors

(Impulse!)

Blonde on the Tracks

Emma Swift

(Continental)

It is What It is

Thundercat

(Brainfeeder)

José Martí en Nueva York

Manuel Valera & the New Cuban Express Big Band

(Greenleaf)

Old Played New

Christina Vane

(Blue Tip Records)

Keepin’ It Real

Bobby Watson and the Horizon Band

(Smoke Sessions)

Mind Hive

Wire

(Pink Flag)