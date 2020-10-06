We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter. We only ask you twice a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. All contributions are tax-deductible.
We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter. We only ask you twice a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. All contributions are tax-deductible.
Sukkot and Utopia
What’s this all about
These booths popping up
A harvest of plastic bags
The god that took you out of Egypt
His priests now demand
A celebration of those times
When you were homeless
Refugees, in tents, huts,
But don’t worry, it isn’t real
It’s just for fun
Tabernacles, taverns, liquor,
Opium, religion
Between the law you escaped
And the new one
That demands that you escape it, too
In respect of the true mystery
In the light of history
The logical and the ontological
Lead to deontology
And parkways to parks
And orchards take over the boulevards