Sukkot and Utopia

What’s this all about

These booths popping up

A harvest of plastic bags

The god that took you out of Egypt

His priests now demand

A celebration of those times

When you were homeless

Refugees, in tents, huts,

But don’t worry, it isn’t real

It’s just for fun

Tabernacles, taverns, liquor,

Opium, religion

Between the law you escaped

And the new one

That demands that you escape it, too

In respect of the true mystery

In the light of history

The logical and the ontological

Lead to deontology

And parkways to parks

And orchards take over the boulevards