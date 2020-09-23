by

The Concept of the Weed

What’s a weed?

A weed’s, well, what?

a plant that’s in the wrong place

But — that’s it;

It’s out of order

In the wrong subsection of the Nomos

Also, you know, the weed’s said to grow

In a vigorous way

Is renowned for its growth

It grows — the weed’s a growing thing

What ancient Greeks called Physis

Nature contra Nomos — and the nomeus

The shepherd — ha ha!

And Physis, that leads to physician,

N’est-ce pas?

Shepherd and healer

Which is your Jesus?

Nomos or Physis?

Physis and the good, eudaimonia,

The flourishing life,

Or mere survival, obedience, strife?

The weed, did I mention,

Implies convention, the Nomos,

Or does it?

Where should that plant be?

The plant that produces oxygen

Is greater than the street

And cars, polluters, death machines

How do you feel?

What’s the aesthetic?

As anesthetic

Sustains the disease —

Aesthetics to beauty to fairness to justice

And then back to Physis and Nomos

And the nomeus, via the king —

Disease contra ease and health, the healer

The health of the people

All people: the rivers,

The trees, the seas,

The bees, the bears, the air, the soil —

Aluminum foil, in most cases, only advances

At best instrumental health

Which doesn’t see health as an end in itself

Is simply a power that functions —

that labors, that suffers —

for something else

But critical health, the true law, the just

Is opposed to the Nomos and the nomeus

The healer, who cares,

And what does it mean to care

If it doesn’t imply, as well, to repair

A duty to repair…

Distribute and produce

For Physis and logos, not Nomos, you see:

Ecology, not economy

Ease, not disease

Not war, but peace

All of these things

Which are seen in the weed