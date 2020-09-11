Take Back The Night Like A Fresh Burning Star

by

I am, she said,

though borne into demolition. —“Poem for Suheir Hammad” by Trish Salah

One hundred years ago, women were risking everything to get the right to vote, including marching on Washington during the Spanish Flu epidemic, which saw millions of people drop like flies. American suffragists had been fighting since the turn of the 20th century to get their ‘equality’ etched into legislative stone by the doodling lip-servants in Congress. Finally, the 19th Amendment was passed in August 1920, coming out of a snarky Seneca Declaration of Sentiments that was essentially a re-writing of the sacrosanct Bill of Rights, adding to “We hold these truths to be self-evident; that all men are created equal….” AND WOMEN. Women and men are created equal. It’s that self-evident. Seriously, Lennon says, take a look at her. She’ll beat you upside your head with a rib, like that ape at the watering hole in 2001: A Space Odyssey, if you fail to get the message again. Existence precedes essence, n’est ce-pas?

Well, the poets in Women of Resistance: Poems For A New Feminism are as the title suggests not willing to be passively aggressed, assuaged, mollified or tomdoodled any longer. No more of It’s Time We Had That Conversation (every four years) or the Hope and Change Ropey Dope lure-to-a-suckerpunch routine. Women are calling the shots for themselves now, redefining, in this volume, issues that have plagued them since Eden: their bodies, objectification, identity, rape, victimization, desolation, domestic abuse, lesbianism, finding a voice, feminism and celebrating their achievements anew. The book is edited by Danielle Barnhart and Iris Mahan, co-founders of Village of Crickets, an online literary project of engagement.

Rather than be just another white male interpreter/filter of what these important female voices are saying, it seems wiser to let excerpts from this anthology of multitudinous voices speak for themselves. Isn’t that the point? I will limit my role, beyond what I’ve already offered as introductory comments and concluding comments. Brief notes introduce each poem.

The age-old absurd question: Who owns a woman’s body? Here Baumel addresses abortion.

JUDITH BAUMEL SNOW-DAY What was it drove me to insist on sleds, to pull the children out of the playground and toward the park’s much steeper hills, instead of making angels? I was waist deep and bound by ice, and they were too. In their eyelashes was unremovable ice. They crawled and flailed on snow. The progress of their grudging limbs slow. Surely memory of snow-fort caches, the childish city happily derailed, its hopes of milk and bread and papers dim. When I was young I came to Boston late late late one winter night from Baltimore. The pre-dawn, post-blizzard of seventy-eight glowed in the silent town where dump trucks bore their loads of snow as through a secret city— filling and then dumping in the harbor, filling yet again. I’d just removed a child from my womb. Well someone else did it and it was not a child but some small scar inside. It meant nothing to me, that newt, that early fetus, and the procedure meant nothing except perhaps the end of fear and queasiness. Today how I resent the way sadness and loss are souvenirs we’re forced to carry with us. Listen—Happy is the way I felt, and still I feel, when I can shovel through the euphemisms of those who speak for me. More happy. Happy that forever will that speck, that organism remain forever small and unfulfilled in contrast to my son who came exactly ten years after to the day, and to a woman ready for him. I had wept returning to my now-lost lover anew, seeing the streets of Boston being cleaned, scraped clear of the invading snow that clung to arteries, that fairly smothered our chance to try to make a normal flow of life. That struggle with the midnight gleam: the wiping, tidying gesture of a mother.

Now I know why they say that deep down inside every hetero male is a lesbian trying to come out. Of course, it raises that Eve question again, too. Identity.

ELLEN HAGAN TO THE WOMAN ON ST. NICHOLAS AVENUE WHOSE THIGH WAS A WILDERNESS BLOOMING – There you sat, gardenias & fat lemon trees bursting forth from what appeared to be vulva – very near upper-most thigh. That place we all of us blossom out from. You with all your gnarled pinkest roses streaming upwards, all froth & funk from the newspaper stand – none of it could contain the many multitudes shooting forth from your thigh, how it was full of satsumas & mangoes alike, sweet syrup of the streets. All of you looked ragged & ravaged & I’m not one to judge, as much of me looks the same so much of the time. & none of us immune to tolls the days take & all of us whole reveling in the days given. But my god – what contrast was your knee to your hip, what bright hot youth. How a body part can so quickly become avocado tree, magnolia, peony, the way one opens up like sex, the way a clitoris swells & swolls, how deep & divine a leg can look all draped over workhorse right there in the middle stench/steam of city living. Look, I want to say, look at this woman with her whole billowing self (even as the rest of her is fading). All that ink on all that skin. God, what a garden of a woman. What catapult, what precision. All, all of her springing upwards & alive.

Goethe’s Heidenröslein (with Schubert music) is a much beloved church tune in Germany. It involves an uncomfortable rose-plucking. McLane calls it rape.

MAUREEN MCLANE

HEIDENRÖSLEIN

sexual idyll

sustained by a pill

yr libido

his speedo

daterape drug

shot, mug

not she said

he said

none bled

none wed

none dead

Fairgrieve does a nice job here with this hero piece: Women have The Right Stuff, too. (And we may need them in outer space to help colonize the Others out there.)

LAURA FAIRGRIEVE SALLY RIDE SPEAKS TO THE SCHOOLGIRLS Don’t believe the quiet heat that waits to pull your velocipede to pieces when you pedal like you’re tired of waiting. Someone will want to solder your throat shut while your mind turns figure-eights around faceless people who promise you space travel is one hundred years away. Do not close your mouth for them. Speed comes to anti-gravity paint the hacked up remains of spoiled shoe laces and band-aids that stew on the blacktops, awaiting no rescue. Run fast enough to crack your scabs, run fast enough to hear your arteries turn all your thoughts to nothing more than a righteous racket. When I flew to the edge I was neither sight nor sound, not a grayscale photo I was speed I was the hand that holds the storybook illustration I airbrushed the shadows clean off the page I was an acrobat courting the cold-blooded stars I was the slingshot that pulls itself impossibly taut, that kisses its spine good-bye. I counted backwards and my bones became hollow I steered a shuttle with no space for pins or needles sometimes chasing weightlessness is the only way to keep your blood blitzing, to remember the years you spent writing out equations, whispering promises to cramped book spines, answering barbed questions, remembering you’re the first and sitting up straighter. I raced against the rest with no sir, not a single tear shed Danny Dunn turned anti-gravity cartwheels in my dreams and there was no divide my interstellar medium, X-ray visions and Canadarm arm shot me straight up I did not wait for outer space to extend its arm to me, I thrust my face skyward where no tinted glass could have spared me where a breathless canvas of black beckoned me close where I offered my ear, I reached out my matte limbed machine and snatched a shuttle whole where the sun would have happily frozen me to death if I drifted too close.

There are three male poets in the collection. Here, Hall is literally putting his male gaze to ekphrastic use to undress Catherine Opie’s representational model.

JAMES ALLEN HALL IMAGE Catherine Opie, Self-Portrait/Cutting, dye coupler print, 40 x 30 in. (1993). The model turns her back to us, hair shorn to the nape, tribal tattoo circling her tricep, which, when flexed, is a warrior’s, but now hangs limp as a spear, unpoisoned. She is naked. Maybe our looking unclothes her, searing the image on her back: a house, scratched red into her flesh, just beginning a lifetime’s scab. Two windows, a door. Two open eyes and a shut mouth and all the poisoned words are in their beds, looking out to the front garden, where two girls in red skirts hold hands among the tulips. But the model can’t see them. I tell her she can drop the knife, but there’s a bruise the size of a fist at the base of her neck. I tell her the girls are in love, if love means drawn in blood, the scar of your childhood will never heal. Here is some more ekphrastic representation. This time Jess takes on a Biblical theme. TYEHIMBA JESS HAGAR IN THE WILDERNESS Carved Marble. Edmonia Lewis, 1875 My God is the living God, God of the impertinent exile. An outcast who carved me into an outcast carved by sheer and stony will to wander the desert in search of deliverance the way a mother hunts for her wayward child. God of each eye fixed to heaven, God of the fallen water jug, of all the hope a vessel holds before spilling to barren sand. God of flesh hewn from earth and hammered beneath a will immaculate with the power to bear life from the lifeless like a well in a wasteland. I’m made in the image of a God that knows flight but stays me rock still to tell a story ancient as slavery, old as the first time hands clasped together for mercy and parted to find only their own salty blessing of sweat. I have been touched by my God in my creation, I’ve known her caress of anointing callus across my face. I know the lyric of her pulse across these lips… and yes, I’ve kissed the fingertips of my dark and mortal God. She has shown me the truth behind each chiseled blow that’s carved me into this life, the weight any woman might bear to stretch her mouth toward her one true God, her own beaten, marble song.

Zobel goes Reichstag fire on domestic abuse and says no to siegheiling men any more. Nothing left but smoke and mirrors in the end, as in the beginning, come to think of it. Identity.

MONIKA ZOBEL THAT’S WHERE YOU DISAPPEAR The kitchen towel absorbs the sweat of steamed beans, splattered beet juice. Into the gravy boat I pour every man is a grave. For I have crammed all the names of dirt into my mouth and dug my way out with words as shovels. Tonight I let fire grope the house. Let the rats on the roof be spelled backwards. Into the pan I burn every man is a cloud-shaped bruise. And yours, yours the contours of a country no longer ours. I let the fire ruin the curtains and rattle the windows. The charred beans scatter across the floor like roaches. On the chair your coat with its puppet shoulders. Your puppet show. Into the smoke I carve every man is a smeared shadow of himself. So tonight I let fire unbolt the doors, and the trees on the block dance like black-veined feathers. You’re the void between these lines. Every man is a void between these lines. I lock your shadow with its mothballs in the hallway closet and let the fire suffocate what’s left. This house is no longer yours to shovel. This house is no longer a grave.

Wessel inquires after male aggression. Even the Mario Bros. get some comeuppance. As if they needed any more of that.

ELIZABETH CLARK WESSEL 1991 Do you remember the Gulf War? Do you remember what it looked like on TV? Flashes of bright green across a dull green background. Scud. Rockets. More abstract than Super Mario Brothers. A classmate’s brother wrote home, we’re living in a palace these days, sleeping on marble floors. I imagined a floor made of thousands of marbles, thought how uncomfortable that would be. The whims of kings are inscrutable, I guess. That was the year I watched Ken Burns’ Civil War on a loop. I loved the pictures of battlefields before and after, peaceful then pockmarked and perfectly decrepit. I loved how Gettysburg was saved by a textbook every time. That was also the year someone cooked meat in strychnine and threw it to dogs all over town. First they’d foam at the mouth, then shudder, then die. It happened to my dog. I saw it. She was a birthday present, and I used to wake up early to feed her puppy chow softened in hot milk. I warmed it up in the microwave and went out to the little garden shed where she slept. This is the order of things. First one thing, and then the other. It’s taken me a long time to understand this.

Johnson channels Katy Perry and kisses a girl. Lesbos.

JENNY JOHNSON THERE ARE NEW WORLDS To ride a horse is holy. Like how Stephen refusing to ride side saddle in The Well of Loneliness fully astride, rides high on the acrid sweat of leather. On the overleaf of my worn copy, there by the pond, next to Stephen isolated on a stone, is a swan. I first kissed a woman after hours of silence and shared cherry Chap Stick late at night on a bench in a garden that was so historical Thomas Jefferson must have sat there, too cross legged in his wig or Gertrude Stein, I hope, legs straddled wide on a speaking tour explaining, A rose is a rose is a rose I strode home alone cutting through the icy November chill like a cygnet paddling suddenly in a fresh, dark lake.

Denice Frohman takes ownership of her Self. Step back and watch for lightning bolts. Identity.

DENICE FROHMAN HUNGER a woman can go mad without herself, you know can call a lover (who convinces her there is sweeter fruit than her own name) a lover and never sleep good again. I want to believe I’m a better woman now that I’m writing poems. that when I say, poems I mean another way to say, revenge. that when I say, revenge I mean to regift each shard of god back to its maker. that when I say, god I mean to grow fat off my own honey and never go hungry again.

Bringing it all back home. I ain’t no Adam’s rib to be chucked to the dog, Wabuke seems to be saying. Identity.

HOPE WABUKE RIB between his stomach and his heart that place taken from other animals and eaten with barbecue and applesauce licked clean and then thrown to the dog

Salah speaks to all the women lost in Palestine, one a remembering refugee, maybe even herself. Identity.

TRISH SALAH POEM FOR SUHEIR HAMMAD “I am a tunnel,” she said, Meaning, not the route to her beloved Brooklyn, Home a way from Meaning, a thing you bomb, some thing exploded. Reuters runs photos, Of the aftermath (what is after math… when some thing Has happened… many things happened, but …there is no end in sight. What is the math of after, its calculus?) Reuters runs photos Here are two women, sitting on the rubble (what is rubble? These were homes) Sitting in the Rubble, what were homes in Rafaah Homes near tunnels Two women lived, near tunnels, meaning A lifeline of food and medicine, Or something you bomb, a thing exploded.I am, she said, though borne into demolition

Probably the most outrageous entry in the collection is Amanda Johnston’s response to a 2016 viral image. The image says it all. The poem more so.

AMANDA JOHNSTON PHOTO: WHITE WOMAN SITTING ON BLACK WOMAN AS CHAIR ON MLK DAY January 20, 2016 Once the image went viral in our minds, we were instructed to find comfort in plush upholstered apologies neatly pressed and folded like the woman, who was not a woman, really, a mannequin made to be buckled on her back, topless afro kink that didn’t mean to offend, didn’t mean anything because the artist had his reasons, really, because the woman sitting on the lie of a Black woman, her blonde hair neatly pulled back, starched white shirt and pressed jeans were not a statement of superiority and context matters here, and power matters always, and I’ve never been to Russia so I wouldn’t know this cover girl from a can of beans that costs less than what this magazine wants me to eat, but I know I’ll pay for this in the end even though I’m not buying the woman on the floor is a mannequin and not someone real struggling to find the exits, naked, in a room full of mirrors without reflection.

These poems speak to the fascism all around us today, and, sometimes, in us, and offer a tonic, or enema, so that the reader may come away less full of ideological shit than s/he may have started out with. Many excellent poems had to be left out of excerpting due to their length, including some of my favorite reads — Mahogany L. Browne’s angry “If 2017 Was A Poem Title:” was a favorite read too long for the space allotted; Patricia Smiths “What She Thinks As She Waits By The Door,” was a magnificent voice-giving to Alice Kramden of The Honeymooners, which evoked Tillie Olsen’s Depression era reverie in “I Stand Here Ironing”; and, Denice Frohman’s “A Woman’s Place.” with winning closing lines, “got god & named gravity / after herself.”