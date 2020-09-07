Articles
September 7, 2020
Resistance in the Age of Trump – Kevin Zeese
CP Editor
September 07, 2020
John Pilger
The Stalinist Trial of Julian Assange
David Correia – Keegan James Sarmiento Kloer
Albuquerque Police Engaged in Secret Intelligence Gathering Operation, Leaked Documents Show
Patrick Cockburn
Trump’s Opponents Need to Portray Him as the True Enemy of the Nation
Rev. William Alberts
Christianity: Empathy Versus Evangelism
David Swanson
Kevin Zeese: Irreplaceable
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Wall Street’s Felon Banks to Go Live With Their Own Stock Exchange This Month
Ralph Nader
Can the Democratic Party Rev the Engines to Topple Tyrant Trump?
Binoy Kampmark
Fruits of Illegality: The NSA, Bulk Collection and Warrantless Surveillance
Jim Goodman
The Party Formerly Known as Republican
Steve Martinot
Race is Not a Noun, it is a Verb
George Wuerthner
Livestock Grazing and the Decline of the American Buffalo
Howie Hawkins - Angela Walker
A Green New Deal for Workers
Susie Day
Shut Up, History: Paul Coates and Eddie Conway Are Talking
Dean Baker
Economy Adds 1.4 Million Jobs in August, Unemployment Falls to 8.4 Percent
Weekend Edition
September 04, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Trump Knows What He’s Doing – He Needs to Go Now
Bruce E. Levine
The Zyprexa Papers: A Legal System for Drug Companies and Lawyers…Not the Public
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Sometimes They Choke
Rob Urie
Austerity and Fascism
David Yearsley
Bird at 100
Joshua Frank
David Graeber is Gone: Revisiting His Wrongful Termination from Yale
Jonathan Cook
Journalists Have Paved Assange’s Path to a US Gulag
Richard C. Gross
America Under Fire
Lee Hall
Big Oil’s Belated Conversion
Eve Ottenberg
The Latest Covid Testing Sabotage
Richard Moser
The Last Third Party to Win: the Republicans, the Civil War, the “Slave Power,” and The Current Crisis
Ramzy Baroud
Israel’s Friends at the RNC: ‘Christian Zionists’ Dictate the Agenda of the Republican Party
Joseph Natoli
What to Expect in Trump’s America
Steve Martinot
Racism is a Relation Between White People
Frank Joyce
Property Values Matter. Bigly.
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
Inside Amazon
Matthew Stevenson
Trump’s RNC: Insolvent Casino Royale
Walden Bello
The End of Duterte? Four Ways the Strongman Could Fall
Ariel Dorfman
The Meaning of Allende’s Triumph
Thomas Knapp
Trump Regime vs. the ICC: the Wrong Side of “Sovereignty”
David Rosen
The Politics of Looting
David Rovics
Eviction Abolition: the Time is Now
Tracey L. Rogers
The Weathering of Black America
Chris Krupp
Wrecking Utah: No 4-Lane Highway Through the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area
George Wuerthner
How Livestock Differs From Wildlife
Vincent Emanuele
The Power of Revolutionary Love
Binoy Kampmark
Good Riddance: Facebook Threats and News Opportunities
Scott Gilbert
Why Calling It Fascism Matters
Wim Laven
Can King’s Dream End This Nightmare?
Nick Pemberton
The Charlie Hebdo Cartoons Still Aren’t Funny
Oscar Zambrano
Trump’s Internship in Dictatorships
