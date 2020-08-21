What Portland Protesters Think of the Feds

by

This image was taken on July 24, 2020, when the battle was up close at the reinforced iron fence surrounding the Mark Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

These protesters had no respect for the U.S. Global Empire. You can certainly see the extremely high intensity energy in this image. Now, just imagine how horrendously loud this was, as a thousand Portland protesters were yelling at the Feds to stop occupying their city.

Twelve days before this picture was taken, Donavan LaBella, a 26-year-old man was standing near this fence holding a speaker over his head when he was shot in the head with a projectile that almost killed him. A couple of days after it happened, I photographed his blood still staining the sidewalk.

Of course, many other protesters have been seriously injured by police who use weapons that do not justify the aggressive actions of the protesters. As of this date ( August 19, 2020 ), the police are now using new tactics, as they charge protesters and rip off their gas masks, and beat them with batons. The police have escalated their violence, as they are trying to instill a Fear Factor of Obedience that we may soon see in other cities, especially with the upcoming election in November.

As with me, once you get knocked down by stampeding angry police, you get teargassed and directly pepper sprayed, and have a projectile fly past you within a few feet, your academic intelligence goes right out of the window. Your emotional intelligence tells you that you are now an enemy of the State.

The greatest threat to the United States Government is its own citizens. Because, once people figure out that they live in a Brutal Global Empire, they have to redefine their entire lives.

There was not one day during the Viet Nam War, that the U.S. Government did not commit an atrocity against the Vietnamese people. The American people will never believe this, because they are not prepared to cry their hearts out.

As Martin Luther King Jr. said in a speech on April 4, 1967: ” The greatest purveyor of violence in the world today is my own government.” There is no cure for ignorance except for a powerful empathetic epiphany.