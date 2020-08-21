FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 21, 2020

What Portland Protesters Think of the Feds

by

Photo: Mike Hastie.

This image was taken on July 24, 2020, when the battle was up close at the reinforced iron fence  surrounding the Mark Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

These protesters had no respect for the U.S. Global  Empire. You can certainly see the extremely high   intensity energy in this image. Now, just imagine  how  horrendously loud this was, as a thousand   Portland protesters were yelling at the Feds to  stop occupying their city.

Twelve days before this  picture was taken, Donavan LaBella, a 26-year-old  man was standing near this fence holding a speaker over his head when he was shot in the head with a  projectile that almost killed him. A couple of days  after it happened, I photographed his blood still staining the sidewalk.

Of course, many other protesters have been seriously injured by police who use  weapons that do not justify the aggressive actions  of the protesters. As of this date ( August 19, 2020 ), the police are now using new tactics, as they charge protesters and rip off their gas masks, and beat them with batons. The police have escalated their violence, as they are trying to instill a Fear Factor of Obedience  that we may soon see in other cities, especially with the upcoming election in November.

As with me, once you get knocked down by stampeding angry police, you get teargassed and directly pepper sprayed, and have a projectile fly past you within a few feet, your academic intelligence goes   right out of the window. Your emotional intelligence tells you  that you are now an enemy of the State.

The greatest threat  to the United States Government is its own citizens. Because, once people figure out that they live in a Brutal Global Empire, they have to redefine their entire lives.

There was not one day during the Viet Nam War, that the U.S. Government did not  commit an atrocity against the Vietnamese people. The American  people will never believe this, because they are not prepared to  cry their hearts out.

As Martin Luther King Jr. said in a speech on  April 4, 1967: ” The greatest purveyor of violence in the world today  is my own government.” There is no cure for ignorance except for a  powerful empathetic epiphany.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Mike Hastie

Mike Hastie served as an Army Medic in Vietnam.

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
August 21, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Mike Hastie
What Portland Protesters Think of the Feds
Joseph Natoli
Anything to Salvage From the Trump Nightmare?
Dean Baker
The Burden of the Debt: Lessons for Team Biden
Richard Moser
Still Triangulating After All These Years
Roger Harris
The Specter of a Fascist Coup by Trump Haunts the US, But There’s Worse to Worry About
Joseph Scalia III
Return to Leopold: Dare We Speak Up for Yellowstone
John G. Russell
Trump 2.0: The Red Pill or the Blue Pill?
Nick Pemberton
The Manchurian Candidate in 2020
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
How “Defund the Police” was Blocked in Minneapolis
Belle Chesler
The “Great” Reopening: Setting America’s Public Schools Up to Fail
Cesar Chelala
Two Great Writers Meet: Chekhov and Tolstoy
Terry Simons
The Conformists Have Their Daze
Ron Jacobs
The Beatles are No More, Long Live the Beatles
Sofia Lopez – Sara Myklebust
Make Corporate Landlords Pay the Bills During the Pandemic
Uma Nagarajan-Swenson
Ending the School to Prison Pipeline
Dave Lindorff
Save the US Postal Service and Defend the Vote!
Nicky Reid
Trump Isn’t the Worst President, But He is the Most American
Howie Hawkins, Mark Dunlea - Jon Rynn
Whatever Happened to the Green New Deal?
Tom Couser
An Open Letter to Strobe Talbott
John Kendall Hawkins
Joe and Kamala’s Big Ideah: A Children’s Illustrated
Jill Richardson
Colleges Remain Unchartered Territories
Kim C. Domenico
Conscientious Objection
Gary Leupp
About My “Facilitation of, and Collaboration with, Fascism”
Louis Proyect
A Virtual Cinema Potpurri
August 20, 2020
John Kendall Hawkins
Torturing Assange: An Interview with Andrew Fowler
Samia Nasir Khoury
Woe to the Powerless! Once Again Palestinians Are Paying the Price
Monika Zgustova
Prague’s Fights Over Kundera: Biography From the Files of the Secret Police
David Schultz
When It Comes to Trump v. Biden Yoga Berra is Right: It Ain’t Over Till it’s Over
Ramzy Baroud
Hands off Lebanon: Macron’s Self-serving ‘New Pact’ Must Be Shunned
Dilip Hiro
Donald Trump is Losing His Tech War with China and Doesn’t Even Know It
Mike Garrity
Battling “The Empire” of Gang Green Collaborators, Timber Industry, and Trump’s Forest Service in the North Cascades
Chuck Collins – Omar Ocampo
Twelve US Billionaires Have a Combined $1 Trillion
Dean Baker
A Note on Lost GDP During the Shutdown
Howard Lisnoff
Celebrity, War, and Presidential Elections
Jesse Jackson
Trump’s Disgraceful Assault on the Post Office
Danny Antonelli
On Vacation. No Internet. No News.
Marc Norton
Giants and Warriors Workers Fight Back
Cecil Brown
Bring Back Affirmative Action to UC Berkeley
August 19, 2020
Robert Hunziker
Greenland Succumbs
Vijay Prashad – Manuel Bertoldi
Will There Ever be Elections Again in Bolivia?
Keegan James Sarmiento Kloer – David Correia
Mayor Keller’s Killer Cops: An Assessment of Court-Ordered Police Reform in Albuquerque
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s War on the Post Office and the Census Bureau
Patrick Bond – Dominic Brown
World Bank’s Rating Obsession Will Negate Debt Justice
Paul Edwards
On Capital Punishment
David Rovics
Pandemic Panhandling
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail