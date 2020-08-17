FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 17, 2020

Whiteness

by

Whiteness

Think about the color red
It’s a primary color, right?
For pink, just add some red to white
That is, pink’s a tint of red — and, so,
Since white mixed with blue
Is called light-blue
We can call pink light-red, too
And what is white?
A color? color’s absence?
If you went to pick up paint
To blend some pink
You’d simply say: I need two things
Some red and white — white is a color
In that respect — in spite
Of the fact of white’s colorlessness
You could call it plain as well
Or emptiness, or blank
Sure, it’s opaque
That’s its one true quality
That light can’t get through it —
Light and all that light implies —
In some ways it’s, actually, nothingness
That which isn’t — non-existence
One small component, perhaps, of why
Those whose identities stem from it
Are so filled with fright
And reject all light

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Elliot Sperber

Elliot Sperber is a writer, attorney, and adjunct professor. He lives in New York City and can be reached at elliot.sperber@gmail.com and on twitter @elliot_sperber

New from
CounterPunch

August 17, 2020
Mike Hastie
Never Surrender in Portland, Oregon 
Patrick Cockburn
The Decline in Power of the Oil States
Tamra Lucid
About Portland: An Interview with Author Jennifer Robin
Peter Bolton
Kamala Harris Represents Everything Wrong with Empty Identity Politics
Sonali Kolhatkar
The Hoopla Over the Kamala Harris VP Selection Obscures the Many Young People of Color Who Are Winning Offices Nationally
Jorge Arreaza Monserrat
Venezuela and Trump’s Irrational Electoral Policy
Jonathan Latham
Engineered COVID-19-Infected Mouse Bites Researcher Amid ‘Explosion’ of Risky Coronavirus Research
Marshall Auerback
The Pandemic Has Revealed America’s Zip Code Map of Inequality
Mike Garrity
Alliance for the Wild Rockies Stops Trump From Logging and Burning Another 85,000 acres of Idaho National Forest 
Dean Baker
Rental Inflation Appears to be Slowing, Especially in High-Priced Cities
Howard Lisnoff
The 2020 Census Will Be a Bust
Peter Crowley
The Dystopian Coronavirus America
Julia Barnes
Mining the Deep Sea
James Haught
White Christian Bigotry
Jill Richardson
Wear a Mask If You Can, Don’t Bully Those Who Can’t
Cesar Chelala
Domestic Violence in the Time of the Pandemic
Larry Everest et al
A Letter on Gary Leupp’s “The RCP, Fascism, and Chairman Bob’s Endorsement of Biden for President”
George Wuerthner
Eastside Forest Scam: the Proposed Removal of the 21-Inch Rule
John Kendall Hawkins
Trumps’ Coy Snowden Mystery: The Kiss of Death
Elliot Sperber
Whiteness
Weekend Edition
August 14, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Matthew Hoh
Lights! Camera! Kill! Hollywood, the Pentagon and Imperial Ambitions.
Joseph Grosso
Bloody Chicken: Inside the American Poultry Industry During the Time of COVID
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: It Had to be You
H. Bruce Franklin
August 12-22, 1945: Washington Starts the Korean and Vietnam Wars
Pete Dolack
Business as Usual Equals Many Extra Deaths from Global Warming
Paul Street
Whispers in the Asylum (Seven Days in August)
Richard Falk – Daniel Falcone
Predatory Capitalism and the Nuclear Threat in the Age of Trump
Paul Fitzgerald - Elizabeth Gould
‘Magical Thinking’ has Always Guided the US Role in Afghanistan
Ramzy Baroud
The Politics of War: What is Israel’s Endgame in Lebanon and Syria?
Ron Jacobs
It’s a Sick Country
Eve Ottenberg
Trump’s Plan: Gut Social Security, Bankrupt the States
Richard C. Gross
Trump’s Fake News
Jonathan Cook
How the Guardian Betrayed Not Only Corbyn But the Last Vestiges of British Democracy
Joseph Natoli
What Trump and the Republican Party Teach Us
Robert Fisk
Can Lebanon be Saved?
Brian Cloughley
Will Biden be Less Belligerent Than Trump?
Kenn Orphan
We Do Not Live in the World of Before
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Compromise & the Status Quo
Andrew Bacevich
Biden Wins, Then What?
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The Criminology of Global Warming
Michael Welton
Toppled Monuments and the Struggle For Symbolic Space
Prabir Purkayastha
Why 5G is the First Stage of a Tech War Between the U.S. and China
Daniel Beaumont
The Reign of Error
Adrian Treves – John Laundré
Science Does Not Support the Claims About Grizzly Hunting, Lethal Removal
David Rosen
A Moment of Social Crisis: Recalling the 1970s
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail