by

Whiteness

Think about the color red

It’s a primary color, right?

For pink, just add some red to white

That is, pink’s a tint of red — and, so,

Since white mixed with blue

Is called light-blue

We can call pink light-red, too

And what is white?

A color? color’s absence?

If you went to pick up paint

To blend some pink

You’d simply say: I need two things

Some red and white — white is a color

In that respect — in spite

Of the fact of white’s colorlessness

You could call it plain as well

Or emptiness, or blank

Sure, it’s opaque

That’s its one true quality

That light can’t get through it —

Light and all that light implies —

In some ways it’s, actually, nothingness

That which isn’t — non-existence

One small component, perhaps, of why

Those whose identities stem from it

Are so filled with fright

And reject all light