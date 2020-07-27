Home
Articles
Recent Articles
Magazine
Current Issue
Back Issues
Subscribe
Subscriber Access
Subscribe
Donate
Archives
Search Authors
About
JOIN LIST
Privacy Policy
Books
T-shirts
podcasts
FAQs
Media of the Day
July 27, 2020
RADICAL SELF CARE: ANGELA DAVIS
More articles by:
CP Editor
July 27, 2020
Richard C. Gross
A City Too Far
Patrick Cockburn
The Media Manipulator: Why Trump’s Distractions May Not Save Him This Time
Paul Street
Lawless State: Go Ask Donald, Joe, and Barack
Nick Pemberton
Police Are The Real Cancel Culture
Ralph Nader
Fed Guarantees Unproductive Debt and Perilous Speculation
Coco Das
Three Questions for the “Resistance”
Mike Hastie
The Heart of Darkness in Portland
Sophia Paslaski
SCOTUS’ Birth Control Decision Favors Medicare for All
Binoy Kampmark
Climate Change Litigation: the Australian Government Gets Sued
Graham Peebles
The Volatile Path to Democracy in Ethiopia
Howard Lisnoff
A Symbol of Hate
Robert Fantina
Boogaloo Movement: USA Far Right is Growing Thanks to Donald Trump
Josue De Luna Navarro
Need Money for the Green New Deal? Take It From ICE
Arnold August
Black Left Views on American Elections Matter
Shawn Fremstad
The Black and White Disability Gap Widens With Age
Jonah Raskin
America
Weekend Edition
July 24, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Christopher Ketcham – Jimmy Tobias
We Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Oil Money to Fund Public Lands
Brian Cloughley
The New Cold War Heats Up
Rob Urie
Class Struggle and the Parable of an Environmental Victory
Seiji Yamada
COVID-19 and Bioweapons Research
Jeffrey St. Clair
High and Dry in the Mojave
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Catch and Kill: the Protection Racket Used by Trump, Weinstein, Epstein and Wall Street
Tim Whitehouse – Erik Molvar
Unfit to Lead and Unqualified to Serve: Why William Perry Pendley Cannot be the Head of the Bureau of Land Management
Robert Hunziker
Thawing Arctic Permafrost
Andrew Levine
“We Hold These Truths to Be Self-Evident”
Dean Baker
The $24 an Hour Minimum Wage
Eve Ottenberg
The Antifa Bogeyman
Karl Grossman
Ohio Nuclear Power Scandal
David Rosen
Uprising: Mass Protests Rock the Nation
Ramzy Baroud
Why Palestinian-Israeli Prisoners Exchange Deal Could Happen Soon?
Jonathan Cook
Israel’s Jewish National Fund is Uprooting Palestinians – Not Planting Trees
T.J. Coles
UK-Russia Report: the Integrity Initiative Strikes Again!
Matthew Stevenson
A New Bill of Rights
Gene Glickman
“There’ll Be Some Changes Made”: Current and Future American Policing
Ken Levy
Is Donald Trump Responsible for His Bad Behavior?
Dan Kovalik
The Making of Oliver Stone, the Unmaking of Hollywood
Kathleen Wallace
2020 Vision Will Show You What is True, if You Can Keep Your Sanity
Stephen F. Eisenman – Sue Coe
Scoring Fascism
Tony McKenna
The Dark Side of Fredric Jameson’s Moon
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
Patriotic Dissent: How a Working-Class Soldier Turned Against “Forever Wars”
Louis Proyect
Taibbi, Harper’s and the Intellectual Dark Web
Julian Vigo
A Battle Over Water Resources: Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan’s Impending Water War
Maximilian Werner
Of Wolves, George Floyd, and the Limits of Human Empathy
Lawrence Reichard
Letter from America: An Empire Unglued
Rebecca Gordon
Why Does Essential Work Pay So Little and Cost So Much?
Find All Articles
CounterPunch
Tells the Facts and Names the Names
Published since 1996
Copyright © CounterPunch
All rights reserved.
counterpunch@counterpunch.org
Mailing Address
CounterPunch
PO Box 228
Petrolia, CA 95558
Telephone
1(707) 629-3683
Editorial
Jeffrey St. Clair, Editor
Joshua Frank, Managing Editor
Nathaniel St. Clair, Social Media
Alexander Cockburn, 1941-2012
Business
Becky Grant
Business Manager
counterpunchbiz@gmail.com
Deva Wheeler
Subscription and merchandise fulfillment
counterpunchdeva@gmail.com