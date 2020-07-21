Home
July 21, 2020
Trump Launches A War On Protesters
More articles by:
CP Editor
July 21, 2020
Richard C. Gross
Rising Autocracy
Jefferson Morley
The Pro-Trump CIA Man: QAnon Madness and Upward Failure
Erik Molvar
It’s Always the Ranchers
Melvin Goodman
Robert Gates’ “Exercise In Power”: A Disingenuous Exercise in Public Relations
Jack Gilroy
Hiroshima and Nagasaki as Collateral Damage
Kenn Orphan
The Tactics of Terror in Portland
John Feffer
Hamilton and the Iconoclasts of Tomorrow
Michael T. Klare
The Pentagon Confronts the Pandemic: Or How to Make War, American-Style, Possible Again
Ramzy Baroud
Palestinian Freedom is Possible Now
Brian Ketcham
This Pandemic and the Ones to Come: Mike Davis’ “The Monster Enters”
Manuel García, Jr.
Global Warming and Ocean Acidification Accelerate
Hye Jin Rho – Shawn Fremstad
Multiple Job Holders: Who Are They and How Are They Holding Up During the Pandemic?
Ralph Nader
Calls Mounting For Trump to Step Aside From Covid-19 Bungling
Binoy Kampmark
A Matter of Citizenship: Shamima Begum, Islamic State and Natural Justice
July 20, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
The UK and US are Starting a New Cold War with Russia and China, So What are These Governments Trying to Hide?
Melvin Goodman
Robert M. Gates’ “Exercise Of Power”: More Confessions From a Windsock
W. T. Whitney
Trump Administration Wants to Deprive Cubans of Food
Jack Rasmus
What Lies Ahead
Dave Lindorff
Watching Constitutionally Protected Freedoms Die in Oregon
Michael Gawdzik
What Happens When School Reopens? A Teacher’s Letter to His Administration
Richard C. Gross
Trump AWOL on Coronavirus
Martha Rosenberg
Pharma Tries to Cash in on Covid Shutdowns With Its Best-Selling Drug
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
“How Trump Stole 2020″— An Interview With Greg Palast
Ron Jacobs
Is a Feminist City Potentially a Humane City?
Howard Lisnoff
Outside the Clinic Doors
David Swanson
Be Kind to Those Offended By It
Steve Brown
Imagine Yourself With Two Abusive Boyfriends …
Thom Hartmann
The Disastrous Handling of the Pandemic is Libertarianism in Action, Will Americans Finally Say Good Riddance?
Elliot Sperber
The Ghost of Sabato Rodia
Weekend Edition
July 17, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
Economic Crisis and the Question of Capitalism
Richard D. Wolff
Why Government Mostly Helps People Who Need It the Least…Even During a Crisis
Samantha Bruegger
Of Toddlers, Wolves, and Public Lands Ranchers
Paul Street
Trump: White Bread Not Yet Toasted
Behrooz Ghamari Tabrizi
The East-Bound Wind Causes a Storm in the West: Iran-China Sign Long-Term Trade Agreement
Joseph Natoli
Dark Army of Enablers
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Meaning of BB King in the Age of BLM
Robert Hunziker
The Sky Is Falling – Yes – No
Evaggelos Vallianatos
On the Separation of Church and State
Susan Block
Behind the #MeToo Headlines with JoAnn Wypijewski
Kerron Ó Luain
Class Disparities and Child Abuse in Ireland 2020
John Kendall Hawkins
Where Have All the Demos Gone? Cappies Killed ‘Em, One By One
Robert Fantina
The Republicans and Democrats: Two Wings, Same Bird
Jonathan Latham – Allison Wilson
A Proposed Origin for SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 Pandemic
Eve Ottenberg
Freedom vs. Public Health: a False Dichotomy
Lee Camp
The Life-Saving Covid-19 Drugs You’ve Never Heard Of (and Why)
