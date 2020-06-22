by

Koan

In memory of Thích Quảng Đức

For a week, we have studied the grain

of the wood, seen how the floor grows

golden in the afternoon light. We eat

our meals in silence, see how white

beans glow like moons on silver, and after-

wards, we dedicate the merit of these

things we eat to help free all beings.

But in the afternoon, especially, I am skeptical.

I want to know what all this

sitting has to do with war.

Novices, we are learning to focus

on a single breath. Our minds wander,

and when the pain becomes

too much, we move our legs. We shift

on the cushions. We learn that if you stay still

long enough, you can see the mind spinning

like a prayer wheel on its own axis, how time is

a flickering picture, moving backwards and forwards.

Breathe in you flash on Baghdad,

Guantanamo, Abu Ghraib, stress positions,

the hooded figure atop the box

standing for hours, a human

emotion detector. Breathe out,

the soldiers are children at home,

studying the only way they know

to lose themselves. Wired for hours

to the flickering box, they learn to move

the almost human figures, make them fight,

hold the controls. Breathe in and it is

1963 and Thích Quảng Đức

arrives with his retinue of monks,

the can of gasoline, an anointing, and then

the match falls, the gasoline flares.

The reporter reports, “As he burned,

he never moved a muscle, never uttered a sound,

his outward composure in sharp contrast

to the wailing of people around him.”

Here, we are all novices. We are studying

complicity, what to do with our eyes,

how to let go of ideas, how to see

without flinching. This much I

know: we are worlds

away from knowing

how to respond to

the sound of

one monk burning.