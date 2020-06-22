FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 22, 2020

If We’re Going to Defund Militarized Police Departments, Why Not Add the Pentagon?

by

When Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-CA) introduced a resolution recently to cut $350 billion from the Defense budget, the only media outlets that covered her bill were independent progressive ones. In a statement on her website Lee said, “For years, our government has failed to invest in programs that actually keep our country safe and healthy. The prioritization of defense spending and the underinvestment in public health has led to 10 times more deaths from COVID-19 than the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.” Corporate news outlets such as CNN or the New York Times, which have been extensively covering the national uprising against police brutality, simply ignored this story—just as they ignored police brutality for so long—and failed to connect Lee’s idea to slash the military budget to the prevailing demand to “Defund the Police.”

But the analogies between our domestic law enforcement and our military are glaringly obvious. Just as cities around the country have diverted obscene percentages of their budget into keeping their local police departments flush with cash while starving school districts and public services, the federal government has poured ever-increasing amounts of our tax dollars into the Pentagon. When President Donald Trump came to power, one of his first announcements was to demand cuts to education, environmental programs, scientific research, and other social services that benefit Americans—and divert $54 billion more into the already-bloated U.S. military budget. By 2018, Trump had succeeded in increasing the military budget by $165 billion over two years with both parties in Congress eager to throw even more money into the United States’ war-fighting machine than the president had asked for. The funding was so ridiculous that by the end of 2018, the military was scrambling to spend all of its money.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year, the consequences of years of military spending at the expense of social spending became staggeringly apparent. All the talk of military readiness as justification for appropriating hundreds of billions of tax dollars meant nothing in the face of an invisible virus. Our military may have been ready for a traditional invasion, but our nation was woefully unprepared for a pandemic (earlier administrations had foreseen such a scenario and been better prepared than the Trump administration).

Today, with tens of millions of unemployed Americans, many of them now without health care, unable to pay rent, barely helped by the $1,200 stimulus checks that Congress and Trump approved, the consequences of overfunding the U.S. military and overfunding police departments have come home to roost.

The United States may have the best military in the world, but it also has the highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths, and a health care system that is frighteningly unprepared to cope with the crisis compared to other nations. American cities may have police officers that are equipped with the most sophisticated protective riot gear, but its nurses and doctors struggle to obtain the bare minimum of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to fight the coronavirus. The contrast was so outrageous that even a fashion magazine pointed out how “One Police Officer’s Riot Gear Could’ve Bought PPE for 31 Nurses,” and wryly commented, “When it comes to spending, the U.S. has made its priorities clear.”

When George Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked a massive national uprising against racist police violence, the overfunding of police departments became starkly obvious to Americans. Not only did cities increase their reliance on well-armed and unaccountable law enforcement officers for all manner of emergencies, but they also deployed what amounted to a domestic army against the very people whose taxes pay for police. Scenes of violence from city after city have shocked Americans about the brutality that police casually inflicted upon unarmed Americans, leaving death and serious injuries in their wake. Nearly 100 cities used tear gas—banned by the Chemical Weapons Convention—against protesters.

The overfunding of both police and military collided in the worst way on the streets of Washington, D.C., when Trump brought in the armed forces to supplement local law enforcement against peaceful protesters, and Senator Tom Cotton made a call, amplified by the New York Times (in a move the paper now regrets) to “Send in the Troops.”

Every month, working Americans watch as a chunk of their paychecks is diverted to state and federal treasuries, and once a year Americans dutifully fill out tax forms and reconcile their tax bills. It is the American citizenry that provides the dollars to outfit the U.S. military and local police departments with weapons of war and pay the salaries of troops and officers. That same population lives hand-to-mouth in a nation with no universal health care system and with poorly funded school districts, whose nurses and teachers are constantly desperate for resources while soldiers and police officers enjoy expensive equipment.

As we rightly demand that cities defund their police departments and divert that funding into social services, shouldn’t we also make a similar demand to defund the U.S. military and divert its funding into federal programs that actually help Americans?

Perhaps the reluctance to take on military spending comes from a misplaced sense of nationalism, stoked for years by pro-military propaganda that equates love of country with love of the military. After all, when the pandemic first hit the United States, bringing with it a wave of despair, a bizarre show of military strength in the form of fighter jets saluting health care workers was supposed to comfort us. Few Americans saw the gesture as a symbol of misplaced priorities. The U.S. military is so well-funded that it could afford to waste time, effort, energy, and equipment to distract terrified Americans from the mass deaths that were projected. But that hideous death toll (that is well on its way to fulfilling the grim predictions) is directly a result of our misplaced priorities in shoveling more and more money into the military. Yet there was hardly a peep of opposition to the brazen display.

Just as policing in America has historically targeted people of color and continues to do so, the U.S. military has historically been used to wage war on non-white nations, and continues to do so from Vietnam to Iraq. Both forces are instruments of control, domination, violence, and destruction, and both are overfunded at the expense of programs that nurture, heal, educate, and increase equity.

For years, Americans placed great faith in law enforcement (more so white Americans than black Americans). Pro-police propaganda in the form of TV shows like (the now canceled) “Cops” has been widely popular. But just as opinions dramatically shifted on police in a matter of weeks, the same can happen with the U.S. military. Indeed, there are already conversations around our definition of “national security” and how our overreliance on the military left us unprepared for the pandemic.

Just as Black Lives Matter activists put forward what they called “People’s Budgets” that prioritize public services over policing, activist groups like the Poor People’s Campaign have put forward a “Moral Budget” that diverts funding from the military toward constructive services such as education and clean water. From the city level to the federal government, the analogy between defunding the police and defunding the military is apparent—if we are willing to see it.

This article was produced by Economy for All, a project of the Independent Media Institute.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Sonali Kolhatkar

Sonali Kolhatkar is a columnist for Truthdig. She also is the founder, host and executive producer of “Rising Up With Sonali,” a television and radio show that airs on Free Speech TV (Dish Network, DirecTV, Roku) and Pacifica stations KPFK, KPFA, and affiliates. 

New from
CounterPunch

June 22, 2020
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
Trading One Uniform for Another: Can Police Be “De-Militarized” When So Many Cops Are Military Veterans?
Fiore Longo
Do Black Lives Matter to Big Conservation Groups?
Robert Hunziker
The Final 100 Seconds
stclair
Everyday Poverty Crises
Kathleen Wallace
To Make Crime, Create Laws
John Feffer
Playing the Mao Card
J.P. Linstroth
Why Race is Everything in America
Thomas Knapp
No, We’re Not All Antifa Now. But We Should Be.
M. G. Piety
GenderGate and the End of Philosophy
Sonali Kolhatkar
If We’re Going to Defund Militarized Police Departments, Why Not Add the Pentagon?
Mesha Jefferson
Protesting for Black Lives in Trump Country
Nino Pagliccia
Canada’s UN Security Council Loss Shows Its Foreign Policy Weaknesses and Might Embolden a Reform Movement
Laura Flanders
What Lies Ahead: Tulsa 1921 or Somewhere We Haven’t Built Yet? 
Jill Richardson
A Ridiculous Debate on Sexual Orientation, But a Welcome Ruling
Martha Burk
Child Care in the Time of COVID-19
Karen Dolan
A Huge Victory in the Fight for Equality
Desiree Hellegers
Koan: In Memory of Thích Quảng Đức
Weekend Edition
June 19, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Nick Alexandrov
Twin Histories: Segregation and Police Violence in Minneapolis
Ishmael Reed
Why Killer Cops Go Free
Rob Urie
The Necessity of Rebellion
Richard D. Wolff
How Workers Can Win the Class War Being Waged Against Them
Yoav Litvin
Living the Panther Dream – An Interview with Black Panther Party Veteran Member Aaron Dixon
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Nothing But Rednecks for 400 Years, If You Check
Conn Hallinan
Tipping the Nuclear Dominos
Bruce E. Levine
Lesser of Two Evils: Chomsky vs. Greenwald . . . and the Ignored Factor
Andrew Levine
Unsimple Twists of Fate in an Election Year, a Pandemic Year, and Year Four of Donald Trump
Pete Dolack
The Political Economy of Covid-19
Peter Blackmer
Policing Protest: the Dangers of Media Bias During Urban Uprisings
Roger Harris
Containing the Black Lives Matter Movement: Democrats and Republicans Play Good Cop/Bad Cop
Jefferson Morley
Dylan Does Have a Lot on His Mind, But the NYT Didn’t Want to Talk About It
Daniel Beaumont
Here Comes Your 19th Nervous Breakdown: the Mental State of Donald Trump
Eve Ottenberg
Quashing the Vote
Ramzy Baroud
The ‘Palestinian Chair’: Exposing Israel’s Direct Role in US Violence
David Rosen
Riots: An All-American Tradition
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Dirty Details Emerge as to Why Mnuchin is Fighting Congress Over Releasing the Names of Recipients of PPP Loans
Karl Grossman
Trump’s Incitement of Police Violence
Ron Jacobs
The Israeli Defense Forces is a Misnomer
Ralph Nader
From the Covid-19 Battle Can Come Unstoppable Citizen Power to Propel “Full Medicare for All” Through Congress
Rick Baum
Higher Education, the Pandemic, Capitalism and Power
Binoy Kampmark
The Narrative of the Leakers: “Collateral Murder” and the Assange Indictment
Sam Bahour
America’s Intifada Must Dig Deeper
Richard C. Gross
Why Trump Should Resign
David Yearsley
Dams Be Gone
Jack Rasmus
The Second COVID Wave and the US Economy
Daniel Falcone
In Praise of the Floyd Rebellion and Statue Desecration
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail