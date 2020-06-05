by

America is Burning

George Floyd was lynched in the street;

another black family in mourning.

A knee his noose, his subjugation complete,

America is burning.

The disaffected, outraged and weary, meet;

citizen-soldiers, their protest: a warning.

But in the White House lives deceit,

America is burning.

MAGA is prime red herring-meat,

Black Lives Matter? Stomach-turning.

America is burning.