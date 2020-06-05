Is it time for our Spring fundraiser already? If you enjoy what we offer, and have the means, please consider donating. The sooner we reach our modest goal, the faster we can get back to business as (un)usual. Please, stay safe and we’ll see you down the road.
June 5, 2020
America is Burning
George Floyd was lynched in the street;
another black family in mourning.
A knee his noose, his subjugation complete,
America is burning.
The disaffected, outraged and weary, meet;
citizen-soldiers, their protest: a warning.
But in the White House lives deceit,
America is burning.
MAGA is prime red herring-meat,
Black Lives Matter? Stomach-turning.
America is burning.