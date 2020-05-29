  • Monthly
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $other
  • use PayPal

SPRING FUNDRAISER

Is it time for our Spring fundraiser already? If you enjoy what we offer, and have the means, please consider donating. The sooner we reach our modest goal, the faster we can get back to business as (un)usual. Please, stay safe and we’ll see you down the road.
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 29, 2020

The Only Way to Save Grizzlies: Connect Their Habitats

by

Grizzly. Photo: National Park Service.

Linkages, biological corridors, demographic connectivity or intervening areas. These are the lands outside and between the Grizzly Bear Recovery Areas in the Northern Rockies. Over the past 20 years grizzly bears have begun to recolonize this historic habitat, increasing the possibilities of linking genetically isolated populations and reestablishing a breeding population in the vast Bitterroot ecosystem.

Dr. Fred Allendorf, one of the world’s leading geneticists says that protecting these linkages is the only way to achieve grizzly bear recovery and reduce the risk of extinction to an acceptable level. In fact, Demographic Connectivity Areas (DCA) were designated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the Conservation Strategy for Grizzly Bears. The purpose of the Ninemile DCA outside of Missoula is to provide genetic and demographic linkage between the NCDE, Cabinet-Yaak and Bitterroot Recovery Areas by providing for “continual occupancy” by female/cub groups. That’s where the scientific agreement ends and the management games begin.

The Forest Service wrote the habitat standards for the Conservation Strategy and wrote themselves a sweet deal. They started with misinterpreting scientific results to allow excessive road densities, then walked away from previous commitments to reclaim roads, weakened the definitions of secure core habitat and inserted a myriad of exceptions, exemptions and delays that render compliance with the standards meaningless.

A team of bear biologists in Canada found that to sustain grizzly bear populations open road density should be 1 mile per square mile or less and secure core areas at least 2500 acres in size away from roads should comprise at least 60% of a management unit. The DCAs allow open road density of 2 miles per square mile, twice that identified by the Canadian team. A report I co-authored on road density in the Ninemile DCA shows even this inadequate standard is exceeded across 78% of the area and female/cub survival may currently be reduced to 50% or less. Just 12.8% of the Ninemile meets the secure core benchmark.

Rather than remedy this situation the Forest Service has turned to additional gimmickry. Both the approved Soldier-Butler and recent Rennick-Stark Projects in the Ninemile DCA added dozens of miles of non-system roads to the road system, then proposed closing them to provide “impact mitigation” for the new permanent open roads constructed. New roads are not mitigated by closing unmaintained dilapidated routes that are often no more than overgrown trails.

This blanket prescription of 2 miles of open road per square mile is bad land management, not just for grizzly bears, but for fish and wildlife more generally. Legendary Forest Service elk biologist Dr. L. Jack Lyon found at this density, elk habitat effectiveness is just 60%. Native bull trout and cutthroat trout are susceptible to fine sediments generated by roads and they provide access for poaching. Most remaining strongholds are in roadless or low road density watersheds.

Linkages are on primarily federal and state lands. Where these cross private lands, standards are mostly voluntary and rely on conservation easements and best livestock husbandry practices to reduce conflicts. But on public lands there is a balance between maintaining reasonable access to our public lands and protection of public resources including threatened and sensitive fish and wildlife species and water quality. That balance has been grossly exceeded in the Ninemile DCA and on other public lands.

The enormous footprint of the Forest Service road system must be reduced before adding new roads. Adequate protection of linkages is absolutely essential to regional grizzly bear recovery and at least the possibility of eventual delisting. The second cannot happen without the first. Our management agencies must put first things first.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Mike Bader

Mike Bader is an independent consultant in Missoula involved in grizzly bear management and recovery issues since the 1980s. He is co-author of Road Density and Grizzly Bears in the Ninemile Demographic Connectivity Area, Montana.  

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
May 29, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Nick Pemberton
White Supremacy is the Virus; Police are the Vector
T.J. Coles
What’s NATO Up to These Days? Provoking Russia, Draining Healthcare Budgets and Protecting Its Own from COVID
Benjamin Dangl
Bibles at the Barricades: How the Right Seized Power in Bolivia
Kevin Alexander Gray - Jeffrey St. Clair - JoAnn Wypijewski
There is No Peace: an Incitement to Justice
Jeffrey St. Clair
A Few Good Sadists
David Schultz
Trump isn’t the Pope and This Ain’t the Middle Ages
Joshua Frank
In Search of a Lost Socialism
Charles Pierson
Who are the “Wrong Hands” in Yemen?
Andrew Levine
Trump Is Unbeatable in the Race to the Bottom and So Is the GOP
Ramzy Baroud
Political Ambiguity or a Doomsday Weapon: Why Abbas Abandoned Oslo
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
A Growing Wave of Bankruptcies Threatens U.S. Recovery
Joseph Natoli
Conditions Close at Hand
N.D. Jayaprakash
No Lessons Learned From Bhopal: the Toxic Chemical Leak at LG Polymers India 
Ron Jacobs
The Odyssey of Elias Demetracopoulos
J.P. Linstroth
Arundhati Roy on Indian Migrant-Worker Oppression and India’s Fateful COVID Crisis
Melvin Goodman
Goodness Gracious, David Ignatius!!
Roger Harris
Blaming the COVID-19 Pandemic on Too Many Humans:  a Critique of Overpopulation Ideology
Sonali Kolhatkar
For America’s Wealthiest, the Pandemic is a Time to Profit
Prabir Purkayastha
U.S. Declares a Vaccine War on the World
David Rosen
Coronavirus and the Telecom Crisis
Paul Buhle
Why Does W.E.B. Du Bois Matter Today?
Mike Bader
The Only Way to Save Grizzlies: Connect Their Habitats
Dave Lindorff
Pandemic Crisis and Recession Can Spark a Fight for Real Change in the US
Nyla Ali Khan
The Sociopolitical and Historical Context That Shaped Kashmiri Women Like My Grandmother in the 1940s
Louis Proyect
Does Neo-Feudalism Define Our Current Epoch?
Ralph Nader
S. David Freeman: Seven Decades of Participating in Power for All of Us
Norman Solomon
Amy Klobuchar, Minneapolis Police and Her VP Quest
Maria Paez Victor
Venezuela in the 2020 Pandemic
Ron Mitchell
Defending Our Public Lands: One Man’s Legacy
Nomi Prins 
The Great Depression, Coronavirus Style: Crashes, Then and Now
Richard C. Gross
About That City on A Hill
Kathleen Wallace
An Oath for Hypocrites
Eve Ottenberg
Common Preservation or Extinction?
Graham Peebles
Air Pollution Mental Illness and Covid-19
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
Unearned Income for All
Evan Jones
The Machine Stops
Nicky Reid
Proudhon v. Facebook: A Mutualist Solution to Cyber Tyranny
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
What is a “Native” Plant in a Changing World?
Shailly Gupta Barnes
Why are Our Leaders Still Putting Their Faith in the Rich?
John Kendall Hawkins
In Search of the Chosŏn People of Lost Korea
Nick Licata
How Hydroxychloroquine Could Help Trump…Politically
Jill Richardson
Tens of Millions of Are Out of Work, Why on Earth is Trump Trying to Cut Food Aid?
Susan Block
Incel Terrorism
Mitchel Cohen
Masks and COVID-19: an Open Letter to Robert Kennedy Jr and Children’s Health Defense
May 28, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s War on Arms Control and Disarmament
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail