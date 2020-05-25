  • Monthly
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $other
  • use PayPal

SPRING FUNDRAISER

Is it time for our Spring fundraiser already? If you enjoy what we offer, and have the means, please consider donating. The sooner we reach our modest goal, the faster we can get back to business as (un)usual. Please, stay safe and we’ll see you down the road.
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 25, 2020

Challenges of the Evolving Coronavirus Pandemic

by

On May 19, 2020, two notable events occurred in Brazil: for the first time in the country, there were more than a thousand COVID-19 deaths and its president, Jair Bolsonaro, gave an interview via Instagram to the blog website de Magno where he said, laughing, “The one on the right takes chloroquine, the one on the left takes Tubaína”, a brand of soft drinks from the interior of the state of São Paulo. Bolsonaro’s words revealed one of the most marked consequences of the coronavirus infection: the ignorance and insensitivity of numerous politicians worldwide in their response to the pandemic.

It takes some chutzpa by Jadir Bolsonaro and Donald Trump to promote the use of chloroquine and one of its derivatives, hydroxychloroquine, medicines used against malaria, to combat the coronavirus pandemic. They did this against the opinion of their own medical experts, who alerted them on the high risk of taking these medications due to their negative consequences on the heart, since they can even cause death.

These attitudes occurred when Brazil is the country most affected by the coronavirus pandemic worldwide with more than a thousand deaths a day, and the United States has more than 95,000 deaths and more than 1.5 million people infected. They underscore the irresponsible attitudes of many political leaders, who put their personal interests and faulty beliefs before the health and survival of their own citizens.

The coronavirus pandemic, like few other events worldwide, has clearly revealed the best, and the worst of people. The best, because it has shown how, thanks to the heroic work of hundreds of thousands of health workers, millions of people have been saved from dying from a deadly infection. The worst, because leaders like Bolsonaro and Trump, with their refusal to accept the danger of the pandemic, have put millions of citizens at risk.

In the case of President Trump, his conduct is even more worrisome because he has shown the most prejudiced characteristics of his personality. The Trump administration has sealed the border to immigrants and turned away tens of thousands of people. In addition, and this represents a tremendous health risk in recipient countries, many among those who have been sent back to their countries are infected with the coronavirus. Guatemala’s health minister, Hugo Monroy, said, “The United States has become the Wuhan of the Americas.”

Both in Brazil and in the United States, the number of infected people continues to increase rapidly. Sᾶo Pablo, the largest city in the Western Hemisphere, is fast becoming a hot center of the pandemic, and hospitals are already at the height of their capacity of response.

“It’s one body after another, we don’t stop,” says James Alan, a coordinator of gravediggers in Vila Formosa, a gigantic necropolis in São Paulo in an interview by Carlos Meneses Sánchez for the EFE agency. The workload is so great, says Alan, that they often have to perform some burials in the dark, by the light of their cell phones. The situation is so pressing that the Governor of the State of São Paulo declared, “In Brazil we have two types of viruses, the coronavirus and the Bolsonaro virus.”

Another consequence caused by the pandemic is that it has made evident the deficiencies of the countres’ health information systems. This hinders the possibility of having an adequate idea of ​​the breath and progression of the pandemic. This is a particularly serious problem in developing countries whose already poor health systems are overwhelmed by this new situation. In Brazil, public health experts estimate that the actual figures on the pandemic are 15 times higher than those officially released.

Given these circumstances and the great variability of manifestations of the coronavirus, it is impossible to predict what will happen in the coming months, and for how long we will have to deal with the effects of coronavirus infection. To insist that the virus will magically disappear is a fallacy.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Cesar Chelala

Dr. Cesar Chelala is a co-winner of the 1979 Overseas Press Club of America award for the article “Missing or Disappeared in Argentina: The Desperate Search for Thousands of Abducted Victims.”

New from
CounterPunch

May 25, 2020
Marshall Auerback
If the Federal Government Won’t Fund the States’ Emergency Needs, There is Another Solution
Michael Uhl
A Memory Fragment of the Vietnam War
Anthony Pahnke – Jim Goodman
Make a Resilient, Localized Food System Part of the Next Stimulus
Barrie Gilbert
The Mismanagement of Wildlife in Utah Continues to be Irrational and a National Embarrassment.
Dean Baker
The Sure Way to End Concerns About China’s “Theft” of a Vaccine: Make it Open
Thom Hartmann
The Next Death Wave from Coronavirus Will Be the Poor, Rural and White
Phil Knight
Killer Impact
Paul Cantor
Memorial Day 2020 and the Coronavirus
Gary Macfarlane – Mike Garrity
Grizzlies, Lynx, Bull Trout and Elk on the Chopping Block for Trump’s Idaho Clearcuts
Cesar Chelala
Challenges of the Evolving Coronavirus Pandemic
Luciana Tellez-Chavez
This Year’s Forest Fire Season Could Be Even Deadlier
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
Beijing Acts on Hong Kong
George Wuerthner
Saving the Lionhead Wilderness
Elliot Sperber
Holy Beaver
Weekend Edition
May 22, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Hugh Iglarsh
Aiming Missiles at Viruses: a Plea for Sanity in a Time of Plague
Paul Street
How Obama Could Find Some Redemption
Marc Levy
On Meeting Bao Ninh: “These Good Men Meant as Much to Me as Yours Did to You”
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Shallò: 120 Days of COVID
Joan Roelofs
Greening the Old New Deal
Rob Urie
Why Russiagate Still Matters
Charles Pierson
Is the US-Saudi Alliance Headed Off a Cliff?
Robert Hunziker
10C Above Baseline
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
The Fed’s Chair and Vice Chair Got Rich at Carlyle Group, a Private Equity Fund With a String of Bankruptcies and Job Losses
Eve Ottenberg
Factory Farming on Hold
Andrew Levine
If Nancy Pelosi Is So Great, How Come Donald Trump Still Isn’t Dead in the Water?
Ishmael Reed
Alex Azar Knows About Diabetes
Joseph Natoli
Will Things Fall Apart Now or in November?
Richard D. Wolff
An Old Story Again: Capitalism vs. Health and Safety
Louis Proyect
What Stanford University and Fox News Have in Common
Pete Dolack
Work is Inevitable But its Organization is Not
David A. Schultz
America and the Rise of the Chinese Century
Ramzy Baroud
Why Israel Fears the Nakba: How Memory Became Palestine’s Greatest Weapon
Heather Gray – Jonathan King
Coronavirus and Other US Health Threats? Fund Public Health Not Foreign Wars
Brian Cloughley
Don’t Be Black in America
Kenn Orphan
A Pandemic and a Plague of Absurdity
Matthew Stevenson
Our Friend Eugene Schulman
Richard C. Gross
The Man Who Cried Wolf
Ron Jacobs
Road Trippin’
Robert P. Alvarez
A Simple Solution for the Coronavirus Crisis in Prisons
Aadesh Ravi
The Long March of the Locked-Down Migrants
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Proliferation of Conspiracy Theories & the Crisis of Science
Nilofar Suhrawardy
The Other Side of Covid-19
Binoy Kampmark
Battles Over Barley: Australia, China and the Tariff Wars
Cesar Chelala
Donald Trump can Learn Something from Mao Zedong’s Mistakes
Nicky Reid
The New New Cold War is Pretty Much the Old New Cold War
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail