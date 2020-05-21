FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 21, 2020

Trump-style Dysfunction Comes to Montana

by

The Montana Public Service Commission is far from living up to its name. Instead of public service, we get a highly regrettable rat’s nest of in-fighting among its all-Republican members. Now, even more regrettably, not only is this public agency refusing to honor Montana’s constitutionally guaranteed “right to know” about our own government, but actually filed a lawsuit against media outlets that ask for information.

Now where did they get the idea this is how you run government? Look no further than the Oval Office and its ongoing war with the free press, its refusal to provide public information and, in the end, its totally dysfunctional model of government.

As succinctly noted in the Missoulian’s editorial last Friday: “the Montana Public Service Commission appears to have once again forgotten that it is supposed to serve the public and is now suing the Billings Gazette and other news media that made public records requests. The newspaper is seeking more information about a recent email spying scandal in which Commissioner Randy Pinocci and PSC staffer Drew Zinecker obtained Commissioner Roger Koopman’s emails without his knowledge. The emails came to light only after they were posted on a right-wing website. Rather than produce the requested information, the PSC filed suit — a tactic used more and more often by government agencies hoping to delay the release of public documents and discourage those who can’t afford a costly legal battle.”

What the Montana Public Service Commission is supposed to be doing — and what taxpayers are shelling out over $100,00 annually for each of its five commissioners for — is weighing the costs claimed by Montana’s public utilities against the rates charged to consumers.

NorthWestern Energy has already put Montana’s consumers on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars in costs at the antiquated Colstrip coal-fired power plants and wants to stick us with hundreds of millions more. One might think the commission has its work cut out for it and ought to be full-time busy trying to keep Montanans from getting nailed with a hugely polluting coal plant and its enormous post-closure environmental cleanup costs. At least a reasonable person might think that that’s what the PSC should be doing.

But I guess it’s too much to expect these so-called “public servants” to do the job they were elected and are well-paid to do. Instead, we get what amounts to a grade-school-level fight internally and a big middle finger to the Montana press — and the citizens it serves — externally.

It’s worth noting that most Republicans run on a platform of “less government.” Why anyone who so disdains government would want to be part of the government is a good question. If they think government should be “run like a business” — instead of following the mandates of the constitutions which establish our form of government — maybe they ought to stick to the private sector.

Unfortunately, this is a huge and growing problem in our country right now. And it is being “led” from the very top as the Trump administration routinely lards public agencies with political toadies, fires those who disagree with a president who admits he doesn’t read, and corruptly shovels public largess to their private bank accounts and frivolous pursuits.

Fortunately, there is a remedy. It’s called “the election.” Come November, citizens will have a chance to mend our government by sending Republican candidates back to their beloved private enterprises — and electing those who can.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

New from
CounterPunch

May 21, 2020
Vijay Prashad
How the United States Government Failed to Prepare for the Global Pandemic
Rain
A Vaccine Might Mitigate Covid-19, But What About The Plague in Its Wake That’s Not Novel And Is Spreading?
Evaggelos Vallianatos
From Plague to a Livable World
Don Fitz
Soaring Beyond the Green New Deal with Stan Cox
Lance Olsen
Too Many Demand Too Much of Renewable Energy
Marshall Auerback
How Germany’s Courts Might Destroy the Euro
Tom Clifford
China’s Two Sessions During Coronavirus
Juan Cole
Fundamentalist Pandemics: What Evangelicals Could Learn From The Rubáiyát of Omar Khayyam
Jonathan Power
A Machiavellian US in the Middle East
David Thorstad
Frances Goldin and a Unique New York Story
Andrew Stewart
The Cynical Actors Surrounding Tara Reade
Kim C. Domenico
Social Studies for the Pandemic
George Ochenski
Trump-style Dysfunction Comes to Montana
Mark Weisbrot
Lives Depend on Argentina’s Debt Talks
Binoy Kampmark
Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation
May 20, 2020
Ellen Brown
Another Bank Bailout Under Cover of a Virus
M. K. Bhadrakumar
How Russia is Botching Its Relationship With Syria
John Kendall Hawkins
Global Cockfights, Viruses, and the Monsters Within
Kenneth Surin
What The President Continues To Say (About The Plague)
Pradeep Baisakh
The No Land’s Man
Lidia Falcón
The Death of Hope
Binoy Kampmark
Inglorious Bastardry: Hacking for Vaccines
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
Conspiracies and the Coronavirus in the USA and Germany
Karen J. Greenberg
America’s Pandemic Role Reversal: Over There Is Now Over Here
Susie Day
Those Most in Need Of Mercy: Why Melissa Tanis Works to Get Elders Out of Prison
Ken Knabb
Pregnant Pause: Remarks on the Corona Crisis
Ralph Nader
Trump: Letting Big Corporations Get Away with Whatever They Want
Amee Chew
Stop the $2 Billion Arms Sale to the Philippines
Sarah Rawlings
Social Security is Strong, But It Needs More Support
Nick Licata
It’s Time for a Robot Tax
Ted Rall
If Trump Wins Again, Don’t Blame Progressives
Peter Harrison
Is It as Impossible to Build Jerusalem as it is to Escape Babylon?
Elliot Sperber
Freedom From the Great Disease 
May 19, 2020
Melvin Goodman
How the New York Times Enhances Trump’s Propaganda
Jack Wareham - Dylan Burgoon
Leftist Perspectives on Zoom: Socialist Struggle while Social Distancing
Walden Bello
The Race to Replace a Dying Neoliberalism
Sam Pizzigati
Civil Disobedience, Billionaire-Style
Daniel Warner
The World Trade Organization and the Demise of Multilateralism
Chris Wright
Learning from the Great Depression
Ted Rall
5 Things the Government Must Do Now to Avoid Collapse And/Or Revolution
J.P. Linstroth
Coronavirus, Poverty, and Structural Violence
Binoy Kampmark
The Mouse Roars: Australia, China and a Coronavirus Independent Inquiry
Caroline Hurley
Ebola ’14 vs. Covid ‘19
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
What You Need to Know about the ICC Investigation of War Crimes in Occupied Palestine
John Feffer
Death and the Economy: a Dialogue
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail