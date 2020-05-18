Reopen the  Economy; or Charge of the Right Brigade

by

Half a shop, half a bar,

Half a school onward.

Into the Virus of Death

Goad the Sick Hundreds.

“Forward the Right Brigade,

Charge on your cards,” he said.

Into the Virus of Death

Goad the sick hundreds.

“Forward the Right Brigade!”

Was there a MAGA dismayed?

Not that the shoppers knew

POTUS had blundered.

Theirs not to make reply,

Theirs not to reason why,

Theirs but to buy and die.

Into the Virus of Death

Goad the sick hundreds.

Covid to the Right of them,

Covid to the Left of them,

Covid in front of them

Slaughtered and sundered.

Stormed at with goods to sell,

Boldly they shopped and well.

Into the Virus of Death

Rode the sick hundreds.