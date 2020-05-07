FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 7, 2020

What Not to Do During a Pandemic: Business-As-Usual on Trade Negotiations

by

Photograph by Nathaniel St. Clair

Reduce governments’ ability to respond to the needs of citizens and prioritize foreign investors. Constrain developing countries from investing in small-scale fisheries. Hand over control of more aspects of citizens’ lives, and data, to Google and Amazon.

These are not proposals you would think governments would be eager to negotiate in international treaties during the coronavirus pandemic. Yet some rich countries, including Australia, Canada, and Switzerland, as well as the European Union, are busy at the World Trade Organization (WTO) trying to pressure others into “virtual negotiations” on investment facilitation, regulation of domestic services, fisheries subsidies, and the digital economy, among other issues.

The overwhelming majority of WTO members oppose continuing negotiations amid the pandemic, as voiced by the Africa Group; the African, Caribbean, and Pacific Group; and many developing country delegations at an April 17 meeting.

The Director General of the WTO, Roberto Azevêdo, appears to be advocating for continued negotiations by concluding that there would have to be “additional consultations.” But the majority of members are not willing to negotiate binding rules under the circumstances.

Governments around the world need to focus their efforts on saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic, and so the lockdown has made it very difficult for Geneva-based negotiators to coordinate with stakeholders, even within the government. Changing dynamics, as the pandemic and its economic fallout unfold, may impact negotiating positions. And that’s aside from that it would be impossible to ensure transparent and inclusive negotiations when “negotiating” online.

That is why on April 30, over 400 civil society organizations – including global union federations, development advocates, women’s networks, consumer and small business organizations, and environmental groups –representing hundreds of millions of people from 163 countries delivered a letter to members of the WTO urging: “Stop all trade and investment treaty negotiations during the COVID-19 outbreak and refocus on access to medical supplies and saving lives.” The letter was coordinated by the Our World Is Not for Sale (OWINFS) global network.

“The first and only priority for trade negotiators at this time should be to remove all obstacles, including intellectual property rules, in existing agreements that hinder timely and affordable access to medical supplies, such as lifesaving medicines, devices, diagnostics and vaccines, and the ability of governments to take whatever steps are necessary to address this crisis,” notes the letter.

The letter was endorsed by  large international networks such as: Action Aid International; Friends of the Earth International; Global Alliance for Tax Justice (GATJ); Greenpeace; Médecins Sans Frontières Access Campaign; Oxfam International; Social Watch; the Society for International Development (SID); and the Third World Network (TWN). It also includes regional economic justice networks including the Arab NGO Network for Development (ANND); the Asia Pacific Forum on Women, Law & Development (APWLD); the Confederación Sindical de trabajadores/as de las Américas (CSA); the Pacific Network on Globalisation (PANG); and the Third World Network-Africa, among others. The letter was also supported by global union federations Education International; IndustriALL; the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF); the International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers’ Associations (IUF); Public Services International (PSI); and UNI Global Union; as well as the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC).

The groups also demanded an end to “Unilateral sanctions that prevent countries from obtaining essential medical supplies,” as these are causing people to needlessly die from COVID-19.

The letter also calls on “WTO Members to ensure that all countries have the flexibilities to set aside trade rules that constrain their ability to resolve the pandemic crisis, without fear of repercussions, and to cease other negotiations and activities that divert their energy and resources from that goal.”

This means members should coordinate to ensure that all countries have access to medical supplies and medicines, including vaccines and treatments for COVID-19. Health ministries should oversee this process so that those most in need have access to preventative supplies and to treatment. Officials seeking financial advantages for domestic corporations should be left out, to avoid negative impacts on countries’ future ability to create jobs to resolve the economic crisis.

Trade can help resolve key shortages of medicines and equipment in many countries. But an over-reliance on hyper-globalization, an emphasis on efficiency over self-sufficiency in global value chains, and trade policies that incentivize outsourcing have exacerbated the impacts of the crisis, and should prompt an assessment of the negative effects of specific global trade rules embodied in the current system.

The thus letter notes that the WTO should not return to “business as usual” after the crisis. Governments must recognize “that the COVID-19 pandemic necessitates a fundamental re-think of the types of rules that are negotiated in trade agreements, including those that can encourage monopolies and reduce affordable access to all forms of medical supplies, and put at risk the lives of people in every country of the world.”

It is insanity to continue a business as usual agenda in the WTO during the pandemic. Hopefully governments will listen to global needs, and act accordingly. A new agenda, focused on putting the global economy at the service of the global good, should emerge as a result.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Deborah James

Deborah James is the Director of International Programs for the Center for Economic and Policy Research and coordinates the Our World Is Not for Sale (OWINFS) global network of NGOs and social movements working for a sustainable, socially just, and democratic multilateral trading system (www.ourworldisnotforsale.net).

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
May 07, 2020
Chuck Collins – Helen Flannery
Time for an Emergency Charity Stimulus
Deborah James
What Not to Do During a Pandemic: Business-As-Usual on Trade Negotiations
Rev. William Alberts
“What the Hell Do You Have to Lose?”
Kirkpatrick Sale
Two Truths from the Pandemic No One Is Mentioning
Joseph Scalia III
Conserving Politics or Conserving Nature?
Dave Lindorff
Thoughts on the Liberation of Saigon and the end to America’s Genocidal War Against the Vietnamese People
George Ochenski
Freedom of Press Under Attack by Trump
Geoff Dutton
A Good Time: Civilization Hits the Pause Button
J.P. Linstroth
Genocidal Disease, as it is Happening in Amazonia
Binoy Kampmark
The Rohingya in Malaysia: Coronavirus and Alibis for Paranoia
Dean Baker
How Many People Will Patent Monopolies Kill This Pandemic?
Scott Owen
The Screamer
May 06, 2020
Kathleen Wallace
Capitalism’s Voracious Appetite: Bodies are the Commodities
Melvin Goodman
The Washington Post’s Neocons are Beating Cold War Drums…Again
Mandy Smithberger
Beware the Pentagon’s Pandemic Profiteers
Kenneth Surin
What the President Continues to Say (About the Plague)
David Swanson
Mapping Militarism 2020
Greg Moses
Gen Z National Student Leadership Begins Fightback for College Relief
Jeff Mackler
Back to Work! Trump’s COVID-19 Capitalist Cure Back to Work!
John G. Russell
The Joker We Deserve: Unmasked Power and Our “Slicey Dicey” President
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Trump Must Choose Between a Global Ceasefire and America’s Long Lost Wars 
David Rovics
Rich Peasants, Poor Peasants and “Mom-and-Pop Landlords”
Sam Pizzigati
Our Slaughterhouses Aren’t Just for Cattle, Hogs, and Poultry Anymore. Add People.
Dean Baker
Measuring Inflation During the Time of Coronavirus
Gary Leupp
“Is There No Balm in Gilead?”
John Stanton
US Commission on the Pandemic of 2020: No Culpability, No Accountability for 70,000 Americans Killed in 60 Days
Stephen Cooper
A Kingston Reasoning with Legendary Guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith
George Wuerthner
Chainsaw Medicine on the Ochoco
Ritayan  Mukherjee
Kachchh Camel Herders: Lockdown Last Straw?
May 05, 2020
Vijay Prashad, Paola Estrada, Ana Maldonado, and Zoe PC
Defeat of a Dirty Military Incursion into Venezuela on a Sunday Morning
Patrick Cockburn
Trump is Igniting a Cold War With China to Try to Win Re-election
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Trump’s Threat to Iran Has a Hollow, Angsty Ring
Rain
Social Distancing With Tear Gas and Walls: the “Racist, Hateful, And Life-Threatening Campaign” Unleashed Against The Romani With Covid-19
James Bovard
50 Years of Bat-Shit Crazy Televised Presidential Warmongering
Lawrence Davidson
Where is Joe Biden?
David Vine
What 9/11 Taught Me About COVID-19
John Feffer
What Does COVID-19 Mean for the Future of Capitalism?
Nyla Ali Khan
COVID-19 Makes Manifest the Danger of Sectioning Off Humanity into Various “Races” and Various “Worlds”
Prabir Purkayastha
U.S. Trade War Against China Takes a Coronaviral Turn
Mel Gurtov
The Coming New World Disorder
Robert Fisk
The Only Way the Fight Against Coronavirus Resembles the Real Wars I’ve Witnessed
Dean Baker
More Thoughts on Wealth and Tax Alternatives
Jean Trounstine
When Coming North is the Only Option: Why We Must Change Our Immigration Policies
Binoy Kampmark
Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell and Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal
CounterPunch News Service
Circuit Court Hears Oral Arguments over Yellowstone Grizzly Delisting
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail