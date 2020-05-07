FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 7, 2020

The Screamer

by

I was covering an Extinction Rebellion march and rally a couple months ago when, as folks were organizing themselves, unrolling the banners, figuring out logistics and doing some last minute speechifying this one cat, assumed to be homeless by the way he dressed I suppose, came up into the circle and right in the middle of the organizing and instruction-giving he starts screaming AAARRRRRGGGGGHHHH and he keeps going. A couple of the protesters got up beside the guy and  asked in gentle tones if he could cool it and not disrupt the speakers and stuff. Well, he went on for a while, screaming AARRRRRRGGGHHH as loud he could.  People tried to ignore him maybe feeling a little embarrassed as people do when someone lets out with some passionate, primal impulse, in this case something like a wounded animal screaming out its last act of total defiance.
AARRRRGGGHHHH he said until his voice started cracking a bit and a couple cops moved in to insure the peace.

Well, we rallied ourselves up about fifty strong and went and marched on down the street chanting our chants and waving our flags and banners, leaving The Screamer behind. It was a successful march in that we accomplished our goal of marching from point A to point B,  being a public nuisance and creating a general disruption as a way of drawing attention to the climate crisis. No one got arrested although I’m certain we were in violation of some law or another. On top of all the noise and marching, we all had the pleasure of each other’s company for a couple hours and we heard some great speeches, too!

A couple days later some of the organizers got together to talk about the march, whether it was effective and so on. Early into the meeting “The Screamer” as he was now called, came up in the conversation. Folks were wondering if we had handled the situation appropriately, were we kind enough, firm enough, those kinds of questions. I too had been thinking about “The Screamer” and the effect he had on us all that day when someone from the group said, “I think The Screamer had the perfect response for this place and time.” And I thought yeah, maybe he did.

It seems like a long time back but really it all happened just a few months ago, back in the “good old days,” back when we could march together, make speeches to agreeable crowds and do a little screaming.

I shot a wild rabbit once, I’m not proud at all about it, in fact it was a terrible thing to do. I was out trying to spend some time with my new step-brother-in-law who was quite a bit older than me. He had just gotten out of the Army and although he was really kind of inept and awkward he was all into trying to play the big brother to me. I was really good with guns having been around them since I could remember, but I had no interest in killing anything, I’d already had that experience.

We were walking back towards home after plunking around out in the desert for a couple hours with our 22’s when he saw a rabbit and he got all excited about how I should shoot the thing. So, like a dumb-ass, I do. I whip around and shoot him right in the gut.

Have you ever heard a rabbit scream? I never had, not until then. I didn’t even know that rabbits could scream. It was horrible, terrifying. As the high-pitched, piercing scream went through my ears I understood that rabbit and what I had done in a way that still stands out in my mind. It was all at the same time horrible, pitiful and defiant, the sound of a living things last primal urge, AAARRRRGGGGHHHH!

Every day I wake-up to some new atrocity splashed across the news feed of my PC. All day everyday it just keeps coming. If there’s anything, any particular thing or group of things that support life, any kind of life, you can bet it’s under attack right now by some corporation or by whomever it is that’s got their foot on this global-one-world-death-dance. If there is any terrible and misguided thing that a government can do, you can bet it’s getting done right now. Everyday it’s an endless list of the crimes being committed by these killers along with long descriptions of the crimes, character examinations of the guilty, pages of out-rage and contempt. There are cutting remarks, crude jokes and piercing insults laid out against the obvious targets and a long list of might-have-beens, could-have-beens and would-have-beens, if only, etc.

Yes, I indulge myself in all the hand-wringing, hair-pulling and stump-kicking too. Sometimes I just stare-off with nothing but a faraway look in my eye, or I get into an angry rant or wonder why I don’t just sit down and cry just go ahead and break-down altogether. I’m not alone when I wonder or when I get agitated and anxious about what to do, what response I should have to this ever worsening situation from which there appears to be no good way out and then I remember that primal urge inside of me, inside The Screamer, inside the rabbit and I know that to just scream AAAARRRRRGGGGHHHHH, to go ahead and scream it out-loud from a place way deep inside, that I believe is a perfect response to this time.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Scott Owen

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
May 07, 2020
Scott Owen
The Screamer
May 06, 2020
Kathleen Wallace
Capitalism’s Voracious Appetite: Bodies are the Commodities
Melvin Goodman
The Washington Post’s Neocons are Beating Cold War Drums…Again
Mandy Smithberger
Beware the Pentagon’s Pandemic Profiteers
Kenneth Surin
What the President Continues to Say (About the Plague)
David Swanson
Mapping Militarism 2020
Greg Moses
Gen Z National Student Leadership Begins Fightback for College Relief
Jeff Mackler
Back to Work! Trump’s COVID-19 Capitalist Cure Back to Work!
John G. Russell
The Joker We Deserve: Unmasked Power and Our “Slicey Dicey” President
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Trump Must Choose Between a Global Ceasefire and America’s Long Lost Wars 
David Rovics
Rich Peasants, Poor Peasants and “Mom-and-Pop Landlords”
Sam Pizzigati
Our Slaughterhouses Aren’t Just for Cattle, Hogs, and Poultry Anymore. Add People.
Dean Baker
Measuring Inflation During the Time of Coronavirus
Gary Leupp
“Is There No Balm in Gilead?”
John Stanton
US Commission on the Pandemic of 2020: No Culpability, No Accountability for 70,000 Americans Killed in 60 Days
Stephen Cooper
A Kingston Reasoning with Legendary Guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith
George Wuerthner
Chainsaw Medicine on the Ochoco
Ritayan  Mukherjee
Kachchh Camel Herders: Lockdown Last Straw?
May 05, 2020
Vijay Prashad, Paola Estrada, Ana Maldonado, and Zoe PC
Defeat of a Dirty Military Incursion into Venezuela on a Sunday Morning
Patrick Cockburn
Trump is Igniting a Cold War With China to Try to Win Re-election
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Trump’s Threat to Iran Has a Hollow, Angsty Ring
Rain
Social Distancing With Tear Gas and Walls: the “Racist, Hateful, And Life-Threatening Campaign” Unleashed Against The Romani With Covid-19
James Bovard
50 Years of Bat-Shit Crazy Televised Presidential Warmongering
Lawrence Davidson
Where is Joe Biden?
David Vine
What 9/11 Taught Me About COVID-19
John Feffer
What Does COVID-19 Mean for the Future of Capitalism?
Nyla Ali Khan
COVID-19 Makes Manifest the Danger of Sectioning Off Humanity into Various “Races” and Various “Worlds”
Prabir Purkayastha
U.S. Trade War Against China Takes a Coronaviral Turn
Mel Gurtov
The Coming New World Disorder
Robert Fisk
The Only Way the Fight Against Coronavirus Resembles the Real Wars I’ve Witnessed
Dean Baker
More Thoughts on Wealth and Tax Alternatives
Jean Trounstine
When Coming North is the Only Option: Why We Must Change Our Immigration Policies
Binoy Kampmark
Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell and Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal
CounterPunch News Service
Circuit Court Hears Oral Arguments over Yellowstone Grizzly Delisting
Elliot Sperber
Your Existence
May 04, 2020
Frank Joyce
Four Dead in Ohio
Timothy Messer-Kruse
Lingg’s Autobiography: An Overlooked Haymarket Confession?
David Schultz
The Anatomy of a Failing University
Steve Early
Fifty Years Ago This Spring: Millions of Students Struck to End a War in Vietnam
Ellen Brown
Crushing the States, Saving the Banks: the Fed’s Generous New Rules
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
Portugal Leads the Way: How European Countries Fared in Their Treatment of Refugees
Christopher Ketcham
Cancel Rent and Stop Playing the Landlord’s Game
Sam Pizzigati
Shed No Tears for CEOs with Sinking Share Prices
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
The South China Sea: Beyond the Smoke ‘n Mirrors
Sonali Kolhatkar
America is Exceptional…In Some of the Worst Ways
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail