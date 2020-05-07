FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 7, 2020

All the Presidents’ Miens

by

All the Presidents’ Miens

All I know is
we face an up and coming
always up and coming
electoral battle in the fall
between, always between,
pussygrabbers, to the Left
and pussygrabbers to the Right,
two guys stroking,
littoral and clitoral,
you choose the prez,
keep your hand on that ballot,
hold on. Oh, Lord, hold on.

Joe Jiffy Pop
who once had people coming
for miles around to pick
his plagiarized brains,
and who was biding his time,
hunting eggs in his mind
in the ovary office (I mean oval),
seeing himself as the Easter bunny president,
after voters conspired
against Bernie again (apparently,
his fingers, too, have done some walking
through the yellow pages,
a wolf wearing soul-of-satire clothing),
must now read his own palm
to remember where it’s been,
so he doesn’t have to lose
to a glad-handing clown only good
for tossing out toilet paper rolls to the plebs.

Twas ever thus:
Men and power at the one and many river
pronouncing themselves Hairyclitorises,
changing their views by the day.
The hand of GHW, our beloved CIA president,
was known to go covert and gitmo a gal or two;
even wheelchaired up he was frisky
and known to goose the geese.
GW might have been the exception
onnacounta he still had the gloves on,
but then again he was a Top Gun
in his own mind, on Cruise control,
born a mission accomplished.
If Obama was anything like Jesse Jackson
just saying: and later the drone fantasies,
the double taps, their connotations.
There was always someone it seems
playing “Little Willie Leaps
on Clinton’s sexaphone, him wearing sunnies, natch.
While the allies were dropping bombs,
Reagan was dropping Lana Turners onto tables
in Hollywood, Jack Nicholson style,
While John Garfield rolled over in his grave.
And JFK’s rumored magic bullet theory:
that until you’ve had them three ways,
you never knew a grassy knoll.
L-BJ. N’est ce pas? Capeesh.
Even George the wig-clad cut down cherries
and not only didn’t he lie about it
but frankly seemed to boast.

Our best bet was the penis farmer
(I mean, peanut)
Who turned himself in
(Democrats, right?)
after a self-investigation
that nobody asked for — Internal Affairs,
aka, lust in the heart,
the scandal exposed right there
in Playboy magazine:
You have a flash of Jimmy in the mansion
and then pray you’ll go blind
as if you saw Carter, not Godiva,
riding high on a heaving horse.
And I mean high.

You have to hand it to Richard Gere
he says (wait for it)
most power’s under the table:
A flick of tongue, a quick handshake
and a hoarse whisper-er-er
of reassurance
to seal the deal
(note the wife’s eyes).

Ah, love, let us be true,
give me your hand
(so I can see it)
and let’s stay inside forever
and never grow up, and pretend —
Covid-19 long, long gone,
but here anyway,
just checking each other out
safely forever distant
like dream people, wisps really:
engagements, weddings, sex romps, threats, funerals, all on line  —
each of us wondering
who’s zoomin who
today.

Followed of course by the requisite ad
that mixes beer and contenders,
the way Eliot mixed memory and desire:
Dos Ickies, the Mexican says,
Stay thirsty my friends,
and don’t forget to vote
the lesser of two evils — fun,
like at the end of Animal Farm.
Remember how much fun we had,
looking left to right and back again,
trying to figure out who was who?

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:John Kendall Hawkins

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelancer based in Australia.  He is a former reporter for The New Bedford Standard-Times.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
May 07, 2020
Charles Pierson
COVID-19 and the High Cost of Dying
Johnny Hazard
COVID-19 Comes to Nezahualcóyotl: a Mexican City Confronts a Pandemic
Howard Lisnoff
Online Education in a Time of Grave Danger
Philip Doe
The Great Divorce: the People of Colorado v. the State
Jake Johnston
The US Has Been Exporting COVID-19 to Haiti; Now, It is Returning a Death Squad Leader
Chuck Collins – Helen Flannery
Time for an Emergency Charity Stimulus
Deborah James
What Not to Do During a Pandemic: Business-As-Usual on Trade Negotiations
Rev. William Alberts
“What the Hell Do You Have to Lose?”
Kirkpatrick Sale
Two Truths from the Pandemic No One Is Mentioning
Ann Jones
Testing Times: a Journal of the Onset of the Plague Year
Joseph Scalia III
Conserving Politics or Conserving Nature?
Dave Lindorff
Thoughts on the Liberation of Saigon and the end to America’s Genocidal War Against the Vietnamese People
George Ochenski
Freedom of Press Under Attack by Trump
Geoff Dutton
A Good Time: Civilization Hits the Pause Button
J.P. Linstroth
Genocidal Disease, as it is Happening in Amazonia
Binoy Kampmark
The Rohingya in Malaysia: Coronavirus and Alibis for Paranoia
Dean Baker
How Many People Will Patent Monopolies Kill This Pandemic?
Scott Owen
The Screamer
John Kendall Hawkins
All the Presidents’ Miens
May 06, 2020
Kathleen Wallace
Capitalism’s Voracious Appetite: Bodies are the Commodities
Melvin Goodman
The Washington Post’s Neocons are Beating Cold War Drums…Again
Mandy Smithberger
Beware the Pentagon’s Pandemic Profiteers
Kenneth Surin
What the President Continues to Say (About the Plague)
David Swanson
Mapping Militarism 2020
Greg Moses
Gen Z National Student Leadership Begins Fightback for College Relief
Jeff Mackler
Back to Work! Trump’s COVID-19 Capitalist Cure Back to Work!
John G. Russell
The Joker We Deserve: Unmasked Power and Our “Slicey Dicey” President
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Trump Must Choose Between a Global Ceasefire and America’s Long Lost Wars 
David Rovics
Rich Peasants, Poor Peasants and “Mom-and-Pop Landlords”
Sam Pizzigati
Our Slaughterhouses Aren’t Just for Cattle, Hogs, and Poultry Anymore. Add People.
Dean Baker
Measuring Inflation During the Time of Coronavirus
Gary Leupp
“Is There No Balm in Gilead?”
John Stanton
US Commission on the Pandemic of 2020: No Culpability, No Accountability for 70,000 Americans Killed in 60 Days
Stephen Cooper
A Kingston Reasoning with Legendary Guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith
George Wuerthner
Chainsaw Medicine on the Ochoco
Ritayan  Mukherjee
Kachchh Camel Herders: Lockdown Last Straw?
May 05, 2020
Vijay Prashad, Paola Estrada, Ana Maldonado, and Zoe PC
Defeat of a Dirty Military Incursion into Venezuela on a Sunday Morning
Patrick Cockburn
Trump is Igniting a Cold War With China to Try to Win Re-election
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Trump’s Threat to Iran Has a Hollow, Angsty Ring
Rain
Social Distancing With Tear Gas and Walls: the “Racist, Hateful, And Life-Threatening Campaign” Unleashed Against The Romani With Covid-19
James Bovard
50 Years of Bat-Shit Crazy Televised Presidential Warmongering
Lawrence Davidson
Where is Joe Biden?
David Vine
What 9/11 Taught Me About COVID-19
John Feffer
What Does COVID-19 Mean for the Future of Capitalism?
Nyla Ali Khan
COVID-19 Makes Manifest the Danger of Sectioning Off Humanity into Various “Races” and Various “Worlds”
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail