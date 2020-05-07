by

All the Presidents’ Miens

All I know is

we face an up and coming

always up and coming

electoral battle in the fall

between, always between,

pussygrabbers, to the Left

and pussygrabbers to the Right,

two guys stroking,

littoral and clitoral,

you choose the prez,

keep your hand on that ballot,

hold on. Oh, Lord, hold on.

Joe Jiffy Pop

who once had people coming

for miles around to pick

his plagiarized brains,

and who was biding his time,

hunting eggs in his mind

in the ovary office (I mean oval),

seeing himself as the Easter bunny president,

after voters conspired

against Bernie again (apparently,

his fingers, too, have done some walking

through the yellow pages,

a wolf wearing soul-of-satire clothing),

must now read his own palm

to remember where it’s been,

so he doesn’t have to lose

to a glad-handing clown only good

for tossing out toilet paper rolls to the plebs.

Twas ever thus:

Men and power at the one and many river

pronouncing themselves Hairyclitorises,

changing their views by the day.

The hand of GHW, our beloved CIA president,

was known to go covert and gitmo a gal or two;

even wheelchaired up he was frisky

and known to goose the geese.

GW might have been the exception

onnacounta he still had the gloves on,

but then again he was a Top Gun

in his own mind, on Cruise control,

born a mission accomplished.

If Obama was anything like Jesse Jackson —

just saying: and later the drone fantasies,

the double taps, their connotations.

There was always someone it seems

playing “Little Willie Leaps”

on Clinton’s sexaphone, him wearing sunnies, natch.

While the allies were dropping bombs,

Reagan was dropping Lana Turners onto tables

in Hollywood, Jack Nicholson style,

While John Garfield rolled over in his grave.

And JFK’s rumored magic bullet theory:

that until you’ve had them three ways,

you never knew a grassy knoll.

L-BJ. N’est ce pas? Capeesh.

Even George the wig-clad cut down cherries

and not only didn’t he lie about it

but frankly seemed to boast.

Our best bet was the penis farmer

(I mean, peanut)

Who turned himself in

(Democrats, right?)

after a self-investigation

that nobody asked for — Internal Affairs,

aka, lust in the heart,

the scandal exposed right there

in Playboy magazine:

You have a flash of Jimmy in the mansion

and then pray you’ll go blind

as if you saw Carter, not Godiva,

riding high on a heaving horse.

And I mean high.

You have to hand it to Richard Gere

he says (wait for it)

most power’s under the table:

A flick of tongue, a quick handshake

and a hoarse whisper-er-er

of reassurance

to seal the deal

(note the wife’s eyes).

Ah, love, let us be true,

give me your hand

(so I can see it)

and let’s stay inside forever

and never grow up, and pretend —

Covid-19 long, long gone,

but here anyway,

just checking each other out

safely forever distant

like dream people, wisps really:

engagements, weddings, sex romps, threats, funerals, all on line —

each of us wondering

who’s zoomin who

today.

Followed of course by the requisite ad

that mixes beer and contenders,

the way Eliot mixed memory and desire:

Dos Ickies, the Mexican says,

Stay thirsty my friends,

and don’t forget to vote

the lesser of two evils — fun,

like at the end of Animal Farm.

Remember how much fun we had,

looking left to right and back again,

trying to figure out who was who?