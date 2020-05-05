FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 5, 2020

Circuit Court Hears Oral Arguments over Yellowstone Grizzly Delisting

by

Today, in a hearing before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and televised over the internet, a coalition of conservation groups, including Alliance for the Wild Rockies, Native Ecosystems Council, and Western Watersheds Project, defended a lower court ruling to re-list the Yellowstone grizzlies under the Endangered Species Act and faced off against state agencies who want the bears stripped of ESA protections, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service which accepts the District Court’s rejection of the Yellowstone grizzly’s de-listing but seeks fewer responsibilities before finalizing a new decision.

Conservation groups pointed to the science showing that Yellowstone grizzly bears remain isolated, and are faced by dwindling food supplies as climate change eliminates whitebark pines that provide an autumn crop of pine nuts important for grizzly bears seeking to fatten up before they go into winter-long hibernation.

“The Greater Yellowstone grizzly population remains isolated from other grizzly populations, and the loss of natural food sources puts bears at greater risk of being killed as they wander into close proximity with human settlements in search of food,” said Mike Garrity, Executive Director for Alliance for the Wild Rockies. “Until we have robust grizzly populations that are naturally connected with other grizzly populations, the Yellowstone grizzlies remain vulnerable to inbreeding and extinction and need to remain listed under the ESA.”

Conservationists argued that genetic viability remains a threat to the Yellowstone grizzlies in the long term, that states had refused to commit to protecting bears from hunting in the corridors needed to reconnect populations, and that there wasn’t even a firm commitment by the state and federal agencies to translocate bears if natural dispersal failed to alleviate a future genetic crisis.

“What in this record shows that ere will be migration?” asked Judge Hurwitz. “Has there been any migration along that corridor?”

The federal attorney was forced to concede that there is no connectivity between the Yellowstone bear population and the Northern Continental Divide population, and that there was no specific plan even for translocations of bears into Yellowstone if natural connectivity fails to be established in the future.

An attorney from the State of Wyoming argued that the state should be able to appeal the remand of the de-listing rule back to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, citing an “incorrect ruling that pre-empts their sovereignty” and ability to manage grizzly bears themselves, without federal Endangered Species Act protections taking precedence.

“The states have sought to maximize the numbers of bears killed by hunters — and in reprisal for livestock-bear conflicts — and have failed to make a good faith effort at assisting, or even allowing, grizzly populations to expand into ecologically suitable habitats and re-connect their populations,” said Erik Molvar, Executive Director with Western Watersheds Project. “The oral arguments we heard today spotlighted a litany of moving the goalposts, limiting conservation efforts, and fundamentally withholding the protections that grizzlies need to achieve a long-term recovery, demonstrating that the states aren’t ready to take over the responsibility for grizzly bear conservation.”

The hearing concluded without a ruling from the bench; a written ruling is expected after an as-yet-undetermined period of deliberation.

Erik Molvar, Western Watersheds Project, (307) 399-7910

Mike Garrity, Alliance for the Wild Rockies, (406) 459-5936

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:CounterPunch News Service

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
May 05, 2020
Vijay Prashad, Paola Estrada, Ana Maldonado, and Zoe PC
Defeat of a Dirty Military Incursion into Venezuela on a Sunday Morning
Patrick Cockburn
Trump is Igniting a Cold War With China to Try to Win Re-election
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Trump’s Threat to Iran Has a Hollow, Angsty Ring
Rain
Social Distancing With Tear Gas and Walls: the “Racist, Hateful, And Life-Threatening Campaign” Unleashed Against The Romani With Covid-19
James Bovard
50 Years of Bat-Shit Crazy Televised Presidential Warmongering
Joe Emersberger
Paying the Price for Defeating Chevron: an Interview with Steven Donziger
Lawrence Davidson
Where is Joe Biden?
David Vine
What 9/11 Taught Me About COVID-19
John Feffer
What Does COVID-19 Mean for the Future of Capitalism?
Nyla Ali Khan
COVID-19 Makes Manifest the Danger of Sectioning Off Humanity into Various “Races” and Various “Worlds”
Prabir Purkayastha
U.S. Trade War Against China Takes a Coronaviral Turn
Mel Gurtov
The Coming New World Disorder
Robert Fisk
The Only Way the Fight Against Coronavirus Resembles the Real Wars I’ve Witnessed
Dean Baker
More Thoughts on Wealth and Tax Alternatives
Jean Trounstine
When Coming North is the Only Option: Why We Must Change Our Immigration Policies
Binoy Kampmark
Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell and Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal
CounterPunch News Service
Circuit Court Hears Oral Arguments over Yellowstone Grizzly Delisting
Elliot Sperber
Your Existence
May 04, 2020
Frank Joyce
Four Dead in Ohio
Timothy Messer-Kruse
Lingg’s Autobiography: An Overlooked Haymarket Confession?
David Schultz
The Anatomy of a Failing University
Steve Early
Fifty Years Ago This Spring: Millions of Students Struck to End a War in Vietnam
Ellen Brown
Crushing the States, Saving the Banks: the Fed’s Generous New Rules
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
Portugal Leads the Way: How European Countries Fared in Their Treatment of Refugees
Christopher Ketcham
Cancel Rent and Stop Playing the Landlord’s Game
Sam Pizzigati
Shed No Tears for CEOs with Sinking Share Prices
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
The South China Sea: Beyond the Smoke ‘n Mirrors
Sonali Kolhatkar
America is Exceptional…In Some of the Worst Ways
Jefferson Morley
A Lawless President Confronts an Untrustworthy Intelligence Community
Binoy Kampmark
Scuttling New START: Trump’s China Distraction
Greg Moses
Not Trusting that Department of Ed: Looking to Higher Ed Relief via States
Jill Richardson
A Death Sentence for Meatpackers
Joseph Scalia III
An Ethical Imperative: the Visionary “Impossible” in the Northern Rockies
George Wuerthner
Landscape Amnesia and the Deschutes River
Gloria Oladipo
Rural America Needs a Real COVID-19 Response
Matthew Cable
You Can’t Make Me
Graham Peebles
Only the Poor Starve: Hunger in the Time of Covid-19
Weekend Edition
May 01, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
Economic Decline and the Threat of Fascism
Charlotte Dennett
So We’re All in This Together…Really? What About Big Oil?
Bruce E. Levine
If Trump is a Pathological Liar, What Type of Liar is Biden?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: American Thanatos, Inc.
Peter Linebaugh – David Roediger
‘The Merry Month of May:’ a Summons to Grasp the Spirit of the Time
Andrew Levine
How To Make the Best of the Mess Our Ruling Class Has Made
Eve Ottenberg
The Small Business Loan Racket
Jonathan Cook
Welcome to the Era of the Great Disillusionment
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail