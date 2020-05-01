FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 1, 2020

Planet of the Huh?

by

Much to my surprise, I make a cameo appearance in Michael Moore’s latest film, Planet of the Humansdirected by Jeff Gibbs. The clip is from my original TV show at the time, Climate Challenge TV, where I challenged Bill McKibben on the question of who funds his organization 350.org. As a result, I feel compelled to share my views on the documentary, starting with my belief that McKibben, while less than forthcoming about his donors in my interview, has made extensive contributions to the advancement of the climate movement, for which he deserves great credit.

I started out excited to watch Planet of the Humans. At the beginning, I told my son, there was one thing I wanted from the film: If renewable energy was not the answer, what were their concrete ideas for slowing climate change? Moore and Gibbs deserve great credit for exposing the downside of wind and solar energy: that the machinery is made of petrochemicals; the lifetime of the equipment is short; there is inadequate storage currently which is still, often dependent upon fossil fuels to deliver energy to meet demand. Granted, these things need to change, but let’s not throw the wind turbine out with mountaintop removal coal mining.

The film provides valuable information on the senseless, unacceptable destruction of forests for biofuels and biomass energy. No such plant should be a part of the U.S. power grid. The movie brought the profit motive of the national environmental movement, and the corruption that sometimes follows, into sharper focus, and according to the end credits, forced some important changes.

Still, I was mightily disappointed in the film’s lack of concrete solutions. I agree that the current state of renewable energy production and storage has a way to go. But let’s remember that the technology is in its infancy and making progress. There is a vague suggestion in the documentary, that the problem is the racist-tinged, overpopulation issue and excessive consumption. No doubt there is some truth to that, but in the end of the film, that notion is left lying on the table as yet another, unsolved problem.

I completely agree with the film’s assertion that “Infinite growth on a finite planet is suicide.” But in the final analysis, the narrator says, “I truly believe that the path to change comes from awareness. That awareness alone can begin to create transformation…If we get ourselves under control, all things are possible.” Huh?! So we’re all supposed to meditate our way out of this climate emergency and everything will be fine if we simply exercise self control?

That final suggestion, the film’s ultimate proposal for how we move forward is irresponsible. They even suggest that carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, in fact climate change itself is not the problem, saying, “And instead of climate change, we must at long last accept that it’s not the carbon dioxide molecule destroying the planet, it’s us.” Yes, humans are driving climate change, but make no mistake, climate change is likely the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. The suggestion to the contrary is stimulating climate change deniers in their frenzy to discredit legitimate action.

In full disclosure, since my TV show, I founded Vote Climate U.S. PAC a small, low-budget, mostly volunteer organization, currently funded by individual donations. We have no corporate or billionaire funders. Vote Climate U.S. PAC works to elect candidates to get off fossil fuels, transition to clean, renewable energy and reduce carbon pollution by putting a fee on carbon, in order to slow climate change and related weather extremes. Our mission is concrete and I think it is our best chance at survival in the short-term.

Vote Climate U.S. PAC’s most consequential project is our national, climate change voter’s guide in which we rate every incumbent and challenger for the U.S. Presidency, U.S. House and U.S. Senate, providing a climate calculation that voters can use to elect climate-action candidates. We are currently researching our 2020 voter’s guide, which is coming in September.

I understand that we need massive social and cultural changes to ultimately correct our human course. But that is a long-term proposition and our timeline is infinitesimally short to deal with those destructive carbon dioxide molecules. Trashing wind and solar energy, without considering the technological evolution necessary to perfect them or offering any other solution, brings the filmmakers uncomfortably close to what I call “Doomers,” those who are prepared to kiss humanity goodbye, almost gleefully. Doomers end up at the same place as deniers – doing nothing. And that my friends, could spell D-O-O-M-S-D-A-Y for humanity.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Karyn Strickler

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
May 01, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Karyn Strickler
Planet of the Huh?
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
What’s Wrong with Ranked Choice Voting: A Response to Howie Hawkins
Leo Lopez
Stop Hospitals From Hounding Poor Patients
Jon Hochschartner
A Masterful History of Victorian Anti-Speciesism
Arshad Khan
Why Driving Your Car to Work Kills You
Werner Lange
Corona Capitalism and its Coming Collapse
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Persistence of White Supremacy: A Conversation with Margaret Kimberley
John Kendall Hawkins
To Be or Not to Be, That’s the Goddamn Question
Louis Proyect
The Leading Edge in Virtual Cinema
April 30, 2020
Vijay Prashad
Why Did the World Health Organization Wait Until March to Declare a Global Pandemic?
Mark Ashwill
A Letter From Viet Nam on the Occasion of the 45th Anniversary of the End of the War
W. T. Whitney
COVID 19: Think Science and the People
Michael Schwalbe
Uncivil Corporate Discourse
Irma A. Velásquez Nimatuj
Organized Indigenous Communities and Indigenous Knowledge Can Prevent the Spread of Covid19
Ted Rall
Save America, Throw the Landlords Under the Bus
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Power and Plight of Science
Michael T. Klare
The Beginning of the End for Oil? Energy in a Post-Pandemic World
Subhankar Banerjee
A “Wild” Tale of Two Nations
Daniel Warner
Mathilda Cuomo vs. Peter Singer: Sympathy for the Old or Utilitarian Rational Decisions
Seth Adler
How Biden Clipped Sanders on Race
George Ochenski
The Fatal Folly of a Premature “Grand Opening”
Kary Love
America’s Pact with the Devil
Mats Svensson
The Autocratic Son-in-Law and His Madness 
April 29, 2020
Paul Street
Coronavirus Capitalism and “Exceptional” America  
Melvin Goodman
Trump Takes His War on Intelligence to a New Level
Nick Pemberton
A Different Kind of COVID-19 Protest
Ron Jacobs
Wild in the Streets? Mayday 1971
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
Will the Coronavirus Change the World? On Gramsci’s ‘Interregnum’ and Zizek’s Ethnocentric Philosophy
Subhankar Banerjee
COVID-19 Lights Up Biological Annihilation
Dana Johnson
A Big Win for the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and a Call to Protect Wolves and Wilderness in Idaho
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson’s Recuperation at His Prime Ministerial Country Estate
Dean Baker
On the Recovery From the COVID-19 Shutdown
Jesse Jackson
Let Prisoners Go During COVID-19 Pandemic
George Wuerthner
Are “Temporary Roads” Ecologically Invisible?
Binoy Kampmark
Threatening the Governors: Barr’s Commercial and Civil Liberties Brief
Jonah Raskin
Feed Sonoma: Agricultural Cooperatives Will Help Save the World
Martin Billheimer
In the American Snake Oil Stain
Scott Owen
Baking Cakes, Coronavirus and Survival Through Turbulent Times
April 28, 2020
Norbert Ross
The Luxury to Fear COVID-19
Tom Clifford
Beijing in the Time of COVID-19
Alexander Cockburn
Biden the Lout
Prabir Purkayastha
Public Health and Private Profits Under COVID-19 Pandemic
Lucia Santina Ribisi
We Need Healing From Our Oil-Addicted Society
Walden Bello
The Corporate Food System is Making the Coronavirus Crisis Worse
Howie Hawkins
Ranked-Choice Voting: An Idea Whose Time Has Come
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail